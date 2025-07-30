News 9

Water shortage in Gangneung

입력 2025.07.30 (23:55)

[Anchor]

In the relentless heat, July in Seoul recorded 21 tropical nights, matching the highest number ever recorded in 1994.

As the heatwave continues, Gangneung in Gangwon Province, a popular vacation spot, is facing a severe water shortage, leaving no water available for washing at the beach.

Reporter Jo Yeon-joo has the story.

[Report]

At Gyeongpo Beach, the largest on the East Coast, an average of 100,000 people flock here every day during the summer.

A notice at the entrance to the shower area states that showers are limited to 5 minutes.

[“Due to the lack of rain, please limit your showers to within 5 minutes.”]

The faucets used to rinse off sand have been completely removed.

This has left beachgoers, hoping to cool off in the heat, without access to clean water for washing.

[Lee Jae-seon/Cheonan, Chungnam: "There’s no tap water, and only a trickle of seawater comes out, so it takes longer to wash off. It’s definitely a bit inconvenient."]

At the Gangneung City Hall restrooms, even with the tap fully turned on, the water flow is weak.

This is because the water pressure in public institution restrooms has been reduced by half.

Three public swimming pools in Gangneung have been closed for over two weeks.

A large indoor water park has indefinitely postponed its opening.

[Lee Yu-seong / Gangneung, Gangwon: "I heard the water park is closed, so that’s disappointing. But I understand—it’s something everyone is cooperating with."]

Unlike other areas that have experienced heavy rain, Gangneung has seen only 40% of the average rainfall this summer, and the ongoing heatwave has led to severe drought conditions.

The water reservoir level of the main water source in the Gangneung area has plummeted to 32%, and there was even consideration of implementing water restrictions.

[Choi Dae-seon/Gangneung City Waterworks Division Chief: “To use it comfortably, the reservoir level needs to be above 40%, so we need to prevent it from getting to a very critical situation…”]

Gangneung City sees the peak of the vacation season, which is mid-August, as the biggest challenge ahead.

This is KBS News, Jo Yeon-joo reporting.

