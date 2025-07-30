News 9

Business leaders join tariff talks

입력 2025.07.30 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Companies are also stepping in to assist with the negotiations.

Following Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hanwha Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, today (July 30), Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun has traveled to the United States.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the story.

[Report]

In March, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun announced a 30 trillion won investment in the United States.

President Trump personally invited him to the White House to express his gratitude.

Though the U.S. presures foreign governments, it cannot turn away investment from major companies.

This is why the heads of large corporations are supporting the tariff negotiations.

Chairman Chung Eui-sun, who went to Washington D.C. today, is expected to directly explain the necessity of reducing the 25% automobile tariff to U.S. government officials.

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who has completed a contract with Tesla for next-generation AI chips, and Hanwha Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, who is at the center of the multi-trillion won shipbuilding reconstruction 'MASGA' project, are also strengthening the negotiation team through local investment expansion efforts.

[Trade Expert: "In the end, we need to pour a lot into this situation, so in terms of conveying our will more clearly, it might be helpful for the entities of investment, the companies, to deliver their voices on-site…."]

Cooperation with U.S. companies is also ongoing.

LG Energy Solution has signed a battery supply contract with Tesla, and Korea Zinc, the world's number one non-ferrous metal producer, is considering local investments worth trillions of won.

These are areas where the U.S. wants to surpass or catch up with China.

[Yeo Han-koo/Head of Trade Negotiation Headquarters, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy/On July 10h: "From a national security perspective, there was a high interest in how Korean companies can cooperate with the U.S. and help in the reconstruction of U.S. manufacturing in such important industries…."]

The presidential office stated that while it did not request support for negotiations from companies at the government level, the network of private companies is substantial, and they are sharing the overall negotiation situation.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Business leaders join tariff talks
    • 입력 2025-07-30 23:55:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

Companies are also stepping in to assist with the negotiations.

Following Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hanwha Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, today (July 30), Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun has traveled to the United States.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the story.

[Report]

In March, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun announced a 30 trillion won investment in the United States.

President Trump personally invited him to the White House to express his gratitude.

Though the U.S. presures foreign governments, it cannot turn away investment from major companies.

This is why the heads of large corporations are supporting the tariff negotiations.

Chairman Chung Eui-sun, who went to Washington D.C. today, is expected to directly explain the necessity of reducing the 25% automobile tariff to U.S. government officials.

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who has completed a contract with Tesla for next-generation AI chips, and Hanwha Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, who is at the center of the multi-trillion won shipbuilding reconstruction 'MASGA' project, are also strengthening the negotiation team through local investment expansion efforts.

[Trade Expert: "In the end, we need to pour a lot into this situation, so in terms of conveying our will more clearly, it might be helpful for the entities of investment, the companies, to deliver their voices on-site…."]

Cooperation with U.S. companies is also ongoing.

LG Energy Solution has signed a battery supply contract with Tesla, and Korea Zinc, the world's number one non-ferrous metal producer, is considering local investments worth trillions of won.

These are areas where the U.S. wants to surpass or catch up with China.

[Yeo Han-koo/Head of Trade Negotiation Headquarters, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy/On July 10h: "From a national security perspective, there was a high interest in how Korean companies can cooperate with the U.S. and help in the reconstruction of U.S. manufacturing in such important industries…."]

The presidential office stated that while it did not request support for negotiations from companies at the government level, the network of private companies is substantial, and they are sharing the overall negotiation situation.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.
이도윤
이도윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

구윤철, 한국시간 오늘 밤 10시45분 베센트와 통상협의

구윤철, 한국시간 오늘 밤 10시45분 베센트와 통상협의
‘김건희 목걸이’ 통일교 전 간부 구속…‘VIP 격노설’ 또 인정

‘김건희 목걸이’ 통일교 전 간부 구속…‘VIP 격노설’ 또 인정
수도꼭지 뽑고 수압 낮추고…<br>바싹 마른 강릉 ‘물 비상’

수도꼭지 뽑고 수압 낮추고…바싹 마른 강릉 ‘물 비상’
무늬만 패가망신 안 되려면? <br>검찰 굼뜨면 무의미

무늬만 패가망신 안 되려면? 검찰 굼뜨면 무의미
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.