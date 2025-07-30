Business leaders join tariff talks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Companies are also stepping in to assist with the negotiations.



Following Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hanwha Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, today (July 30), Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun has traveled to the United States.



Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the story.



[Report]



In March, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun announced a 30 trillion won investment in the United States.



President Trump personally invited him to the White House to express his gratitude.



Though the U.S. presures foreign governments, it cannot turn away investment from major companies.



This is why the heads of large corporations are supporting the tariff negotiations.



Chairman Chung Eui-sun, who went to Washington D.C. today, is expected to directly explain the necessity of reducing the 25% automobile tariff to U.S. government officials.



Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who has completed a contract with Tesla for next-generation AI chips, and Hanwha Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, who is at the center of the multi-trillion won shipbuilding reconstruction 'MASGA' project, are also strengthening the negotiation team through local investment expansion efforts.



[Trade Expert: "In the end, we need to pour a lot into this situation, so in terms of conveying our will more clearly, it might be helpful for the entities of investment, the companies, to deliver their voices on-site…."]



Cooperation with U.S. companies is also ongoing.



LG Energy Solution has signed a battery supply contract with Tesla, and Korea Zinc, the world's number one non-ferrous metal producer, is considering local investments worth trillions of won.



These are areas where the U.S. wants to surpass or catch up with China.



[Yeo Han-koo/Head of Trade Negotiation Headquarters, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy/On July 10h: "From a national security perspective, there was a high interest in how Korean companies can cooperate with the U.S. and help in the reconstruction of U.S. manufacturing in such important industries…."]



The presidential office stated that while it did not request support for negotiations from companies at the government level, the network of private companies is substantial, and they are sharing the overall negotiation situation.



This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.



