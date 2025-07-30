Flood recovery continues

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Even in areas hit by flooding, the current heatwave is proving to be relentless.



Recovery efforts continue under harsh conditions, as people battle both the aftermath of the disaster and the sweltering heat.



Some places only had their electricity restored after nine full days.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the story.



[Report]



In this village swept away by floodwaters, recovery efforts are progressing slowly.



The biggest challenge now is the heat.



[Shin Jeong-ja/Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province: “It’s hot, but I didn’t feel it while working with water at the well. I just kept going and ended up getting sick...”]



This building, buried under large rocks, hasn’t even been touched.



Debris has piled up as high as the second floor.



If you look closely, you can see a fan thrown outside and shattered glass scattered around—likely from someone escaping through the window.



Roads remain destroyed.



[Yoon Seok-cheol/Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province: “We’ll need at least four to five more days to complete the work...”]



With the water supply cut off, even rinsing off sweat is difficult.



[Lee Hee-woong/Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province: “For a while, I dug a well in the stream to wash, and now I’m drawing water from the spring down there...”]



Flood damage also cut off electricity and telecommunications.



[Telecom Technician: “The base stations were down, but once Korea Electric Power Corporation brought in power, we were able to restore them...”]



After nine days, the restoration brought light back to the village.



[Hwang Bok-rye/Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province: “The water came all the way up here—it was unbelievable. All the lights were out, pitch dark. Now that the electricity is back, we can finally live again.”]



The next morning, search teams for missing persons gather, and a new day begins.



[Kim Nam-dong/Rescue Team Leader, Gapyeong Fire Station: “Since it gets extremely hot in the afternoon, we’ll focus our work from 7 a.m. to noon...”]



Volunteers are already drenched in sweat.



[Kim Tae-jun/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: “I got up at 4:30 this morning and came by car from Goyang Sports Complex.”]



Over 600 housing damage reports have been filed in Gapyeong alone. While there’s still a long way to go, with help coming in from across the country, the community is slowly returning to normal.



This is Choo Jae-hoon, KBS News.



