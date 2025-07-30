Heatwave echoes 1994 crisis

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This summer's heat reminds us of the worst heatwave recorded in the summer of 1994.



Over the past 30 years, the way people escape the heat has changed significantly due to the spread of air conditioning, but the extreme heat continues to be harsh for vulnerable groups.



Reporter Shin Bang-sil has the story.



[Report]



The area under the Han River bridge is bustling with crowds seeking shade.



Some are sitting on mats, fanning themselves and taking naps.



This is the scene in Seoul during the summer of 1994, when the worst heat hit.



Now, 31 years later, I am at the same location.



Perhaps due to the scorching midday heat, foot traffic has drastically decreased.



Only a few people with umbrellas pass by, and the tables along the Han River are empty.



People are spending more time indoors where the air conditioning is running cool.



[Hwang Seung-sik/Professor at Seoul National University Graduate School of Public Health: "At that time (in 1994), there was no air conditioning, so people had to go outside to escape the heat. Now, the air conditioning penetration rate per household is over 90%, so people can stay indoors..."]



As the city has expanded, the urban heat island effect has worsened compared to 30 years ago.



This month, Seoul has experienced tropical nights on 21 days, and tonight (7.30), another tropical night is forecasted, likely surpassing the records from 1994.



The problem is that vulnerable groups without air conditioning, as well as facilities not registered as residential, such as goshiwons and greenhouses, remain in the blind spots of the heatwave.



There are criticisms that the heatwave shelters operated by local governments have limitations.



[Hwang Seung-sik/Professor at Seoul National University Graduate School of Public Health: "(The heatwave shelters) are designated only in existing facilities like senior centers, which means that those who really need them cannot utilize them, and they are not open in the evenings."]



Since 2018, heatwaves have been included in the disasters managed by the state.



Experts emphasize the need for proactive measures such as support for purchasing air conditioning and providing temporary housing to address the blind spots of heatwaves.



This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.



