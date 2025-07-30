News 9

Suitcase falling accident

입력 2025.07.30 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A woman going down an Airport Railroad Express escalator was seriously injured after being hit from behind by a travel suitcase.

These wheeled suitcases, now commonly used, can become dangerous weapons on escalators.

Report K, Shin Ji-soo has the story.

[Report]

A man pulls a 20-kilogram suitcase onto the escalator.

Moments later, he turns to face his companion.

As he lets go of the suitcase handle, the bag loses balance and starts rolling downward.

It tumbles at frightening speed and crashes directly into a passenger below.

The escalator height was equivalent to a five-story building.

[Ms. Song/Victim: "It hurt so much. It felt like being hit in the head and chest with a hammer."]

After falling on the escalator, Ms. Song was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage and fractured ribs, requiring six weeks of treatment.

Two months have passed, but she still suffers from lingering effects like the loss of smell.

[Ms. Song/Victim: "Without my sense of smell, I can’t taste anything. The ENT doctor said they can’t be sure if it will come back because they don’t know how much nerve damage there is."]

This is the escalator where the accident happened.

A new barrier has been installed to discourage the use of large suitcases.

If you're carrying luggage, the safest option is to use the elevator.

But during peak travel seasons when escalator use is unavoidable, safety guidelines must be followed.

Always hold onto your suitcase securely. When going up, keep the bag in front of you; when going down, keep it behind you.

[Hwang Soo-cheol/Chair Professor, Korea Lift College: "On an escalator, if the suitcase is as wide or wider than the step, the risk of falling is extremely high."]

In the past five years, over 70 incidents involving falling suitcases have been reported on major subway escalators nationwide.

This is Shin Ji-soo, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Suitcase falling accident
    • 입력 2025-07-30 23:55:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

A woman going down an Airport Railroad Express escalator was seriously injured after being hit from behind by a travel suitcase.

These wheeled suitcases, now commonly used, can become dangerous weapons on escalators.

Report K, Shin Ji-soo has the story.

[Report]

A man pulls a 20-kilogram suitcase onto the escalator.

Moments later, he turns to face his companion.

As he lets go of the suitcase handle, the bag loses balance and starts rolling downward.

It tumbles at frightening speed and crashes directly into a passenger below.

The escalator height was equivalent to a five-story building.

[Ms. Song/Victim: "It hurt so much. It felt like being hit in the head and chest with a hammer."]

After falling on the escalator, Ms. Song was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage and fractured ribs, requiring six weeks of treatment.

Two months have passed, but she still suffers from lingering effects like the loss of smell.

[Ms. Song/Victim: "Without my sense of smell, I can’t taste anything. The ENT doctor said they can’t be sure if it will come back because they don’t know how much nerve damage there is."]

This is the escalator where the accident happened.

A new barrier has been installed to discourage the use of large suitcases.

If you're carrying luggage, the safest option is to use the elevator.

But during peak travel seasons when escalator use is unavoidable, safety guidelines must be followed.

Always hold onto your suitcase securely. When going up, keep the bag in front of you; when going down, keep it behind you.

[Hwang Soo-cheol/Chair Professor, Korea Lift College: "On an escalator, if the suitcase is as wide or wider than the step, the risk of falling is extremely high."]

In the past five years, over 70 incidents involving falling suitcases have been reported on major subway escalators nationwide.

This is Shin Ji-soo, KBS News.
신지수
신지수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

구윤철, 한국시간 오늘 밤 10시45분 베센트와 통상협의

구윤철, 한국시간 오늘 밤 10시45분 베센트와 통상협의
‘김건희 목걸이’ 통일교 전 간부 구속…‘VIP 격노설’ 또 인정

‘김건희 목걸이’ 통일교 전 간부 구속…‘VIP 격노설’ 또 인정
수도꼭지 뽑고 수압 낮추고…<br>바싹 마른 강릉 ‘물 비상’

수도꼭지 뽑고 수압 낮추고…바싹 마른 강릉 ‘물 비상’
무늬만 패가망신 안 되려면? <br>검찰 굼뜨면 무의미

무늬만 패가망신 안 되려면? 검찰 굼뜨면 무의미
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.