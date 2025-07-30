Suitcase falling accident

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A woman going down an Airport Railroad Express escalator was seriously injured after being hit from behind by a travel suitcase.



These wheeled suitcases, now commonly used, can become dangerous weapons on escalators.



Report K, Shin Ji-soo has the story.



[Report]



A man pulls a 20-kilogram suitcase onto the escalator.



Moments later, he turns to face his companion.



As he lets go of the suitcase handle, the bag loses balance and starts rolling downward.



It tumbles at frightening speed and crashes directly into a passenger below.



The escalator height was equivalent to a five-story building.



[Ms. Song/Victim: "It hurt so much. It felt like being hit in the head and chest with a hammer."]



After falling on the escalator, Ms. Song was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage and fractured ribs, requiring six weeks of treatment.



Two months have passed, but she still suffers from lingering effects like the loss of smell.



[Ms. Song/Victim: "Without my sense of smell, I can’t taste anything. The ENT doctor said they can’t be sure if it will come back because they don’t know how much nerve damage there is."]



This is the escalator where the accident happened.



A new barrier has been installed to discourage the use of large suitcases.



If you're carrying luggage, the safest option is to use the elevator.



But during peak travel seasons when escalator use is unavoidable, safety guidelines must be followed.



Always hold onto your suitcase securely. When going up, keep the bag in front of you; when going down, keep it behind you.



[Hwang Soo-cheol/Chair Professor, Korea Lift College: "On an escalator, if the suitcase is as wide or wider than the step, the risk of falling is extremely high."]



In the past five years, over 70 incidents involving falling suitcases have been reported on major subway escalators nationwide.



This is Shin Ji-soo, KBS News.



