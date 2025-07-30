News 9

Yamal to face Lingard

18-year-old football prodigy Lamine Yamal from Barcelona will face FC Seoul's Lingard tomorrow.

What was he like during the open training session?

On the training ground, Lamine Yamal was just like any high school student.

He playfully hit his teammate on the head and received affection from coach Hansi Flick.

Barcelona, featuring not only Lewandowski but also Lingard's close friend Rashford, is all set!

Coach Hansi Flick promised that ace Lamine Yamal will also be in top form for tomorrow's match against FC Seoul, showcasing their best lineup.

[Hansi Flick/Barcelona Coach: "Of course, he will play tomorrow. And we all want to give our best. We only want to show and to play on our highest level here in South Korea. In Seoul."]

Fans' anticipation is growing for the summer night football festival featuring Lamine Yamal and Seoul's Jesse Lingard.

