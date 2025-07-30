Ruling party opposes AG opening

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As you have seen earlier, the issue of opening the rice and beef markets is being discussed, raising concerns and backlash not only from the agricultural sector but also from the ruling party.



They argue that the additional opening of agricultural and livestock products undermines farmers' rights to survive, urging the U.S. to stop its pressure and the South Korean government to respond firmly.



Reporter Oh Dae-seong has the story.



[Report]



[“We oppose beef imports! We oppose!”]



Members of the National Korean Beef Association gathered in front of the U.S. Embassy.



They protested that the U.S. demand to import beef from cattle over 30 months old is an infringement on quarantine sovereignty.



[Min Kyung-cheon/President of the National Korean Beef Association: “It is unfair and coercive enough to remind us of the Treaty of Ganghwa. (Our country) is already the largest importer of U.S. beef.”]



The opposition voices are also growing in the political arena.



The National Assembly's Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee adopted a resolution expressing concerns about the opening of agricultural markets with bipartisan agreement, and lawmakers from the Democratic Party's Agriculture and Fisheries Committee visited the U.S. Embassy to strongly criticize the Trump administration.



[Lim Mi-ae/Chairperson of the Democratic Party's National Agriculture and Fisheries Committee: “Farmers in South Korea are now pushed to the brink and have nowhere else to go. The behavior of the U.S. is like that of a thug in the international community.”]



A Democratic Party lawmaker from a rural constituency expressed concern that “the promises made by the new government to farmers could become meaningless,” adding, “I worry that the agricultural sector might lose hope in the government beyond just opposition.”



The Democratic Party leadership understands these internal movements but is keeping quiet about negotiations.



The People Power Party emphasized that negotiations that ignore farmers are unacceptable, stating that rural areas and food sovereignty cannot be bargaining chips.



[Jung Hee-yong/Minority Party Secretary of the National Assembly's Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee/Yesterday: “Is it really the practical diplomacy centered on national interest that President Lee Jae Myung speaks of, to unilaterally sacrifice agriculture and farmers?”]



Progressive parties, which have been responding strongly, held a protest in front of the presidential office, condemning the sacrifice of agriculture.



This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.



