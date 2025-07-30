News 9

[Exclusive] Missing migrant children

입력 2025.07.30 (23:55)

[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that there are more than seventy unregistered migrant children whose birth records exist, but whose whereabouts are unknown.

These children could not be located even through police investigations.

Reporter Kim Seong-su has the exclusive report.

[Report]

A two-year-old child born in Korea to a mother from South Africa.

Due to poor childcare conditions and difficulty accessing medical care, the child weighs less and has a weaker immune system compared to peers.

Because the parents are undocumented, the child's birth was never officially registered—meaning the government cannot even verify whether the child is alive without outside help.

[Lee In-ja/Childcare Officer for Undocumented Migrant Children: “Because the parents are undocumented, these children are like wearing an invisibility cloak. They don’t even show up in administrative records.”]

According to KBS investigations, 77 undocumented migrant children have birth records but cannot be located.

Two years ago, a government survey confirmed they were born in Korea, prompting police investigations. However, there were no records of legal departure, adoption, or placement in childcare facilities.

Adding 54 children whose whereabouts are unknown due to lost contact with their parents, over 130 children remain unaccounted for.

Experts stress that legally guaranteeing birth registration for all migrant children is essential to prevent such cases.

[Song In-seon/Former Member, Ministry of Justice Immigration Policy Committee: “Undocumented second-generation children will continue to be born. How long can the state keep ignoring this? There’s no way to trace those kids.”]

A bill that would allow foreign children to register their birth and secure basic rights is currently pending in the National Assembly.

However, concerns remain that allowing registration may lead to an increase in undocumented residents—prompting calls for broader social consensus on the legal status of migrant families.

This is Kim Seong-su, KBS News.

