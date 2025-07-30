Fishermen worry over boiling seas

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The continued heatwave is causing the sea to suffer from high temperatures.



Fishermen are worried that, like last summer, there will be another mass die-off of fish.



Reporter Seong Yong-hee reports.



[Report]



Dead fish, exposed by the boats, floated in rows in the fish farms.



Last summer, due to the high-temperature phenomenon, over 8.2 million fish died in the Cheonsu Bay area, with damages reaching a record high of 9.7 billion won.



With a 'serious level 1' high-temperature warning issued for all waters in the country, a high-temperature advisory has been declared in Cheonsu Bay, putting fish farms on high alert.



As of 1 PM today (July 30), the water temperature in the Cheonsu Bay area is 28.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1-2 degrees higher than last year and the year before.



When the water temperature exceeds 28 degrees, mass die-offs of fish begin in earnest.



Already, signs of this are appearing in fish farms throughout Cheonsu Bay.



Fishermen are making every effort to prevent fish deaths by spraying immune boosters, injecting liquefied oxygen to increase the oxygen saturation of seawater, and installing shading nets.



[Choi Seung-yong/Fish farmer: "The water temperature is rising more steeply than we expected. We are doing everything we can."]



However, if the heatwave continues for a long time, it will be insufficient to prevent damage.



[Kim Sang-il/Researcher at the National Fisheries Research Institute: "It is expected that the water temperature will remain high for the time being. There is a need for caution due to concerns about increased stress and decreased immunity leading to fish deaths."]



There is no forecast of rain to cool the heated seawater, and fishermen are anxious that last year's nightmare may return.



KBS News, Seong Yong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!