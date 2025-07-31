News 9

Stock probe team launched

입력 2025.07.31 (00:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The government has been increasingly pushing the somewhat provocative expression 'stock price manipulation, ruin and destruction.'

The idea is that strict punishment for stock price manipulation will lead to higher stock prices.

A joint response team to handle this issue was launched today (7.30).

Korea Exchange, Financial Supervisory Service, Financial Services Commission.

They plan to simplify the process, which was previously handled separately by the three institutions, from detection to prosecution.

They announced that they would reveal the results of the first investigation before the Chuseok holiday, indicating a push for speed.

While the direction and will are commendable, can simply creating a new organization effectively prevent stock price manipulation and ruin?

Whether it will be effective is something our reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu investigated first.

[Report]

After the “Ra Deok-yeon incident,” which remains the largest stock manipulation case in Korean history with illicit profits of around 730 billion won, punitive fines were introduced.

[Park Dae-chul/Then Policy Chief of the People Power Party/May 2023: "We're establishing a system that imposes fines of up to double the illicit gains…"]

This means that if someone makes 100 million won through stock price manipulation, they will be forced to return 200 million won, and it has been referred to as the 'stock price manipulation ruin law.'

But has this law proven effective?

Since its implementation in January of last year through this month, the Securities and Futures Commission has handled 354 cases—yet imposed zero fines.

Not a single case.

To put it metaphorically, it's like having a well-sharpened knife but keeping it in its sheath.

A recent series of reports by KBS on allegations of preemptive trading by journalists is one such case.

The method involved buying stocks in advance, reporting favorable news to boost the stock price, and then selling the stocks for a large profit.

Although 15 people, including journalists and their families, were reported to authorities in December and February, no fines were issued.

[Park Joo-geun/CEO of Leaders Index: "Fines are separate from criminal law, so they can be disclosed quickly, and the biggest advantage is that it can prevent secondary and tertiary damages in the capital market."]

The Financial Services Commission stated that fines can only be imposed if there is an agreement with the prosecution, while the prosecution has expressed that imposing fines before deciding on charges is burdensome.

In contrast, the Fair Trade Commission imposed fines of 422.7 billion won for various unfair practices by companies last year.

All were imposed before any charges were filed.

KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.

[Anchor]

The joint response team aims to complete investigations within six months for each case.

However, no matter how fast the response team moves, the final hurdle is the prosecution.

If the prosecution's investigation is delayed, 'swift punishment' becomes impossible.

Whether the prosecution can keep up the pace will be examined next by reporter Song Soo-jin.

[Report]

This is a shipbuilding equipment company that manufactures ship rudders.

At one point, it held the number one market share in the world.

In 2018, its largest shareholder suddenly changed—to members of the infamous “Optimus Fund” involved in large-scale financial fraud.

They embezzled and misappropriated company funds repeatedly, leading to the company's delisting in 2020 due to the crimes of the largest shareholder.

Mr. Kim, who invested nearly 10 billion won in this company, lost all his money.

He filed a complaint in 2021 asking for an investigation into whether the Optimus group is still involved in management.

The first request for attendance from the prosecution was sent earlier this year.

[Kim OO/Voice altered/Optimus Fund incident victim: "I wasn’t relieved—I was dumbfounded. It felt like they’d ignored it all this time and now wanted to close it quickly."]

Investigations and prosecutions by the exchange and the Financial Supervisory Service take an average of 11.4 months.

The goal of the joint response team is to reduce this to about six months.

[Kwon Dae-young/Vice Chairman of the Financial Services Commission: "We will swiftly detect stock price manipulation and ensure punishment. We will not hesitate or delay."]

The problem is what comes next.

Prosecution investigations take an average of 13 months.

Even if the response team steps on the accelerator, if the prosecution cannot keep up the pace, 'swift punishment' becomes impossible.

[Kim OO/Voice altered/Optimus Fund incident victim: "Some have passed away in the meantime, some have divorced due to financial difficulties, and some have given up hope in life."]

Even fast indictments depend on the prosecution’s cooperation, but prosecutors are not part of the joint response team—raising concerns that this might amount to empty rhetoric.

KBS News, Song Soo-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Stock probe team launched
    • 입력 2025-07-31 00:20:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

The government has been increasingly pushing the somewhat provocative expression 'stock price manipulation, ruin and destruction.'

The idea is that strict punishment for stock price manipulation will lead to higher stock prices.

A joint response team to handle this issue was launched today (7.30).

Korea Exchange, Financial Supervisory Service, Financial Services Commission.

They plan to simplify the process, which was previously handled separately by the three institutions, from detection to prosecution.

They announced that they would reveal the results of the first investigation before the Chuseok holiday, indicating a push for speed.

While the direction and will are commendable, can simply creating a new organization effectively prevent stock price manipulation and ruin?

Whether it will be effective is something our reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu investigated first.

[Report]

After the “Ra Deok-yeon incident,” which remains the largest stock manipulation case in Korean history with illicit profits of around 730 billion won, punitive fines were introduced.

[Park Dae-chul/Then Policy Chief of the People Power Party/May 2023: "We're establishing a system that imposes fines of up to double the illicit gains…"]

This means that if someone makes 100 million won through stock price manipulation, they will be forced to return 200 million won, and it has been referred to as the 'stock price manipulation ruin law.'

But has this law proven effective?

Since its implementation in January of last year through this month, the Securities and Futures Commission has handled 354 cases—yet imposed zero fines.

Not a single case.

To put it metaphorically, it's like having a well-sharpened knife but keeping it in its sheath.

A recent series of reports by KBS on allegations of preemptive trading by journalists is one such case.

The method involved buying stocks in advance, reporting favorable news to boost the stock price, and then selling the stocks for a large profit.

Although 15 people, including journalists and their families, were reported to authorities in December and February, no fines were issued.

[Park Joo-geun/CEO of Leaders Index: "Fines are separate from criminal law, so they can be disclosed quickly, and the biggest advantage is that it can prevent secondary and tertiary damages in the capital market."]

The Financial Services Commission stated that fines can only be imposed if there is an agreement with the prosecution, while the prosecution has expressed that imposing fines before deciding on charges is burdensome.

In contrast, the Fair Trade Commission imposed fines of 422.7 billion won for various unfair practices by companies last year.

All were imposed before any charges were filed.

KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.

[Anchor]

The joint response team aims to complete investigations within six months for each case.

However, no matter how fast the response team moves, the final hurdle is the prosecution.

If the prosecution's investigation is delayed, 'swift punishment' becomes impossible.

Whether the prosecution can keep up the pace will be examined next by reporter Song Soo-jin.

[Report]

This is a shipbuilding equipment company that manufactures ship rudders.

At one point, it held the number one market share in the world.

In 2018, its largest shareholder suddenly changed—to members of the infamous “Optimus Fund” involved in large-scale financial fraud.

They embezzled and misappropriated company funds repeatedly, leading to the company's delisting in 2020 due to the crimes of the largest shareholder.

Mr. Kim, who invested nearly 10 billion won in this company, lost all his money.

He filed a complaint in 2021 asking for an investigation into whether the Optimus group is still involved in management.

The first request for attendance from the prosecution was sent earlier this year.

[Kim OO/Voice altered/Optimus Fund incident victim: "I wasn’t relieved—I was dumbfounded. It felt like they’d ignored it all this time and now wanted to close it quickly."]

Investigations and prosecutions by the exchange and the Financial Supervisory Service take an average of 11.4 months.

The goal of the joint response team is to reduce this to about six months.

[Kwon Dae-young/Vice Chairman of the Financial Services Commission: "We will swiftly detect stock price manipulation and ensure punishment. We will not hesitate or delay."]

The problem is what comes next.

Prosecution investigations take an average of 13 months.

Even if the response team steps on the accelerator, if the prosecution cannot keep up the pace, 'swift punishment' becomes impossible.

[Kim OO/Voice altered/Optimus Fund incident victim: "Some have passed away in the meantime, some have divorced due to financial difficulties, and some have given up hope in life."]

Even fast indictments depend on the prosecution’s cooperation, but prosecutors are not part of the joint response team—raising concerns that this might amount to empty rhetoric.

KBS News, Song Soo-jin.
송수진
송수진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

구윤철, 한국시간 오늘 밤 10시45분 베센트와 통상협의

구윤철, 한국시간 오늘 밤 10시45분 베센트와 통상협의
‘김건희 목걸이’ 통일교 전 간부 구속…‘VIP 격노설’ 또 인정

‘김건희 목걸이’ 통일교 전 간부 구속…‘VIP 격노설’ 또 인정
수도꼭지 뽑고 수압 낮추고…<br>바싹 마른 강릉 ‘물 비상’

수도꼭지 뽑고 수압 낮추고…바싹 마른 강릉 ‘물 비상’
무늬만 패가망신 안 되려면? <br>검찰 굼뜨면 무의미

무늬만 패가망신 안 되려면? 검찰 굼뜨면 무의미
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.