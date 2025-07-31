Stock probe team launched

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The government has been increasingly pushing the somewhat provocative expression 'stock price manipulation, ruin and destruction.'



The idea is that strict punishment for stock price manipulation will lead to higher stock prices.



A joint response team to handle this issue was launched today (7.30).



Korea Exchange, Financial Supervisory Service, Financial Services Commission.



They plan to simplify the process, which was previously handled separately by the three institutions, from detection to prosecution.



They announced that they would reveal the results of the first investigation before the Chuseok holiday, indicating a push for speed.



While the direction and will are commendable, can simply creating a new organization effectively prevent stock price manipulation and ruin?



Whether it will be effective is something our reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu investigated first.



[Report]



After the “Ra Deok-yeon incident,” which remains the largest stock manipulation case in Korean history with illicit profits of around 730 billion won, punitive fines were introduced.



[Park Dae-chul/Then Policy Chief of the People Power Party/May 2023: "We're establishing a system that imposes fines of up to double the illicit gains…"]



This means that if someone makes 100 million won through stock price manipulation, they will be forced to return 200 million won, and it has been referred to as the 'stock price manipulation ruin law.'



But has this law proven effective?



Since its implementation in January of last year through this month, the Securities and Futures Commission has handled 354 cases—yet imposed zero fines.



Not a single case.



To put it metaphorically, it's like having a well-sharpened knife but keeping it in its sheath.



A recent series of reports by KBS on allegations of preemptive trading by journalists is one such case.



The method involved buying stocks in advance, reporting favorable news to boost the stock price, and then selling the stocks for a large profit.



Although 15 people, including journalists and their families, were reported to authorities in December and February, no fines were issued.



[Park Joo-geun/CEO of Leaders Index: "Fines are separate from criminal law, so they can be disclosed quickly, and the biggest advantage is that it can prevent secondary and tertiary damages in the capital market."]



The Financial Services Commission stated that fines can only be imposed if there is an agreement with the prosecution, while the prosecution has expressed that imposing fines before deciding on charges is burdensome.



In contrast, the Fair Trade Commission imposed fines of 422.7 billion won for various unfair practices by companies last year.



All were imposed before any charges were filed.



KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



[Anchor]



The joint response team aims to complete investigations within six months for each case.



However, no matter how fast the response team moves, the final hurdle is the prosecution.



If the prosecution's investigation is delayed, 'swift punishment' becomes impossible.



Whether the prosecution can keep up the pace will be examined next by reporter Song Soo-jin.



[Report]



This is a shipbuilding equipment company that manufactures ship rudders.



At one point, it held the number one market share in the world.



In 2018, its largest shareholder suddenly changed—to members of the infamous “Optimus Fund” involved in large-scale financial fraud.



They embezzled and misappropriated company funds repeatedly, leading to the company's delisting in 2020 due to the crimes of the largest shareholder.



Mr. Kim, who invested nearly 10 billion won in this company, lost all his money.



He filed a complaint in 2021 asking for an investigation into whether the Optimus group is still involved in management.



The first request for attendance from the prosecution was sent earlier this year.



[Kim OO/Voice altered/Optimus Fund incident victim: "I wasn’t relieved—I was dumbfounded. It felt like they’d ignored it all this time and now wanted to close it quickly."]



Investigations and prosecutions by the exchange and the Financial Supervisory Service take an average of 11.4 months.



The goal of the joint response team is to reduce this to about six months.



[Kwon Dae-young/Vice Chairman of the Financial Services Commission: "We will swiftly detect stock price manipulation and ensure punishment. We will not hesitate or delay."]



The problem is what comes next.



Prosecution investigations take an average of 13 months.



Even if the response team steps on the accelerator, if the prosecution cannot keep up the pace, 'swift punishment' becomes impossible.



[Kim OO/Voice altered/Optimus Fund incident victim: "Some have passed away in the meantime, some have divorced due to financial difficulties, and some have given up hope in life."]



Even fast indictments depend on the prosecution’s cooperation, but prosecutors are not part of the joint response team—raising concerns that this might amount to empty rhetoric.



KBS News, Song Soo-jin.



