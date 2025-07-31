News 9

Warrant sought for Yoon

입력 2025.07.31 (00:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol once again refused to appear for questioning by the special counsel investigating former First Lady Kim Keon-hee today (7.30).

The special counsel team immediately requested an arrest warrant.

However, even if the warrant is issued, enforcing it may not be easy.

Gong Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

Despite being summoned by the special counsel for 10 a.m. today, former President Yoon did not appear—just like yesterday (7.29).

[Oh Jeong-hee/Assistant Special Prosecutor for the Kim Keon-hee Probe: “Accordingly, the special counsel team has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol this afternoon.”]

Since being re-detained on July 10, Yoon has refused to comply with both summons and forced appearances for the insurrection investigation.

He also skipped court proceedings, citing difficulty climbing stairs.

However, he personally attended a six-hour hearing when requesting a review of his detention.

This time, he told the media that he had been diagnosed with a risk of blindness but did not submit any official explanation to the special counsel.

For this reason, the team believes Yoon is fully capable of undergoing questioning.

Still, even if a warrant is issued, forcing him into the interrogation room is unlikely.

Only correctional officers can execute the warrant, but detention officials are reluctant to physically remove a former president—and there’s no clear legal basis for using force.

While ordinary suspects comply due to possible sentence increases for refusal, Yoon continues to resist.

The special counsel plans to summon Myung Tae-kyun for two days starting tomorrow (7.31) to investigate allegations of nomination solicitations, and is also considering indicting Yoon without questioning him.

This is Gong Min-kyung, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Warrant sought for Yoon
    • 입력 2025-07-31 00:20:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol once again refused to appear for questioning by the special counsel investigating former First Lady Kim Keon-hee today (7.30).

The special counsel team immediately requested an arrest warrant.

However, even if the warrant is issued, enforcing it may not be easy.

Gong Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

Despite being summoned by the special counsel for 10 a.m. today, former President Yoon did not appear—just like yesterday (7.29).

[Oh Jeong-hee/Assistant Special Prosecutor for the Kim Keon-hee Probe: “Accordingly, the special counsel team has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol this afternoon.”]

Since being re-detained on July 10, Yoon has refused to comply with both summons and forced appearances for the insurrection investigation.

He also skipped court proceedings, citing difficulty climbing stairs.

However, he personally attended a six-hour hearing when requesting a review of his detention.

This time, he told the media that he had been diagnosed with a risk of blindness but did not submit any official explanation to the special counsel.

For this reason, the team believes Yoon is fully capable of undergoing questioning.

Still, even if a warrant is issued, forcing him into the interrogation room is unlikely.

Only correctional officers can execute the warrant, but detention officials are reluctant to physically remove a former president—and there’s no clear legal basis for using force.

While ordinary suspects comply due to possible sentence increases for refusal, Yoon continues to resist.

The special counsel plans to summon Myung Tae-kyun for two days starting tomorrow (7.31) to investigate allegations of nomination solicitations, and is also considering indicting Yoon without questioning him.

This is Gong Min-kyung, KBS News.
공민경
공민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

구윤철, 한국시간 오늘 밤 10시45분 베센트와 통상협의

구윤철, 한국시간 오늘 밤 10시45분 베센트와 통상협의
‘김건희 목걸이’ 통일교 전 간부 구속…‘VIP 격노설’ 또 인정

‘김건희 목걸이’ 통일교 전 간부 구속…‘VIP 격노설’ 또 인정
수도꼭지 뽑고 수압 낮추고…<br>바싹 마른 강릉 ‘물 비상’

수도꼭지 뽑고 수압 낮추고…바싹 마른 강릉 ‘물 비상’
무늬만 패가망신 안 되려면? <br>검찰 굼뜨면 무의미

무늬만 패가망신 안 되려면? 검찰 굼뜨면 무의미
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.