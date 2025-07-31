Warrant sought for Yoon

동영상 고정 취소

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol once again refused to appear for questioning by the special counsel investigating former First Lady Kim Keon-hee today (7.30).



The special counsel team immediately requested an arrest warrant.



However, even if the warrant is issued, enforcing it may not be easy.



Gong Min-kyung reports.



[Report]



Despite being summoned by the special counsel for 10 a.m. today, former President Yoon did not appear—just like yesterday (7.29).



[Oh Jeong-hee/Assistant Special Prosecutor for the Kim Keon-hee Probe: “Accordingly, the special counsel team has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol this afternoon.”]



Since being re-detained on July 10, Yoon has refused to comply with both summons and forced appearances for the insurrection investigation.



He also skipped court proceedings, citing difficulty climbing stairs.



However, he personally attended a six-hour hearing when requesting a review of his detention.



This time, he told the media that he had been diagnosed with a risk of blindness but did not submit any official explanation to the special counsel.



For this reason, the team believes Yoon is fully capable of undergoing questioning.



Still, even if a warrant is issued, forcing him into the interrogation room is unlikely.



Only correctional officers can execute the warrant, but detention officials are reluctant to physically remove a former president—and there’s no clear legal basis for using force.



While ordinary suspects comply due to possible sentence increases for refusal, Yoon continues to resist.



The special counsel plans to summon Myung Tae-kyun for two days starting tomorrow (7.31) to investigate allegations of nomination solicitations, and is also considering indicting Yoon without questioning him.



This is Gong Min-kyung, KBS News.



