K League nets goal

In the sweltering tropical night, Team K League and Newcastle are facing off in Suwon.



Which K League player managed to land the big fish—Newcastle?



The Suwon World Cup Stadium is packed with fans wearing various K League team uniforms, as well as the uniforms of the opposing team, Newcastle!



Team K League’s head coach, Lee Jung-hyo, brought smiles to fans by recreating his signature “Golden Bell-style” tactical instructions.



The opening goal came in the 36th minute of the first half from Team K League.



Kim Jin-kyu, who received a through pass from Lee Dong-gyeong, calmly controlled the ball and opened the scoring against Newcastle.



More than just a goal—he and his teammates delighted fans with a playful fishing celebration.



Following today's match, Newcastle will play another friendly match against Tottenham on Aug. 3.



