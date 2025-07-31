News 9

K League nets goal

In the sweltering tropical night, Team K League and Newcastle are facing off in Suwon.

Which K League player managed to land the big fish—Newcastle?

The Suwon World Cup Stadium is packed with fans wearing various K League team uniforms, as well as the uniforms of the opposing team, Newcastle!

Team K League’s head coach, Lee Jung-hyo, brought smiles to fans by recreating his signature “Golden Bell-style” tactical instructions.

The opening goal came in the 36th minute of the first half from Team K League.

Kim Jin-kyu, who received a through pass from Lee Dong-gyeong, calmly controlled the ball and opened the scoring against Newcastle.

More than just a goal—he and his teammates delighted fans with a playful fishing celebration.

Following today's match, Newcastle will play another friendly match against Tottenham on Aug. 3.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.