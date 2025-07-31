Shin Min-jae shines

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In professional baseball, LG defeated KT to close in on league leader Hanwha.



Second baseman Shin Min-jae delivered a stellar performance on both offense and defense, playing like a true “guardian of victory.”



Reporter Park Ju-mi has the highlights.



[Report]



LG kicked off the game on a high note with veteran hitter Kim Hyun-soo recording his 16th consecutive season with 100 hits.



In the third inning, Shin Min-jae began his all-around brilliance.



He smashed KT starter Patrick’s first pitch and sprinted all the way to third base.



He quite literally hit and ran to make a triple, then scored the team’s first run on a sacrifice fly by the next batter.



After energizing the offense, Shin’s defensive play shined even more.



In the 4th inning, he smoothly covered a ball hit by Ahn Hyun-min that starter Son Ju-young missed, as if he had anticipated it, and made the out.



In the sixth, he teamed up with Oh Ji-hwan for a textbook double play.



And in a highlight moment, he made a sliding grab and, while still lying on the ground, tossed the ball for an out—bringing thunderous cheers from Jamsil home fans.



Shin’s performance lightened the load on starter Son Ju-young, and Park Gwan-woo’s two-run homer later sealed LG’s win.



Hanwha’s Ponce signaled the start of a dominant outing with a streak of consecutive strikeouts.



The offense backed him with an aggressive first-pitch strategy against Samsung starter Choi Won-tae.



An early single by Ha Ju-suk in the second inning brought in the first run, followed by a third-inning homer from Liberato—both on first pitches.



Roh Si-hwan also smashed his 20th home run of the season on the first pitch.



With his teammates delivering at the plate, Ponce struck out eight and held Samsung scoreless over six innings, reaffirming his status as the league’s top pitcher.



