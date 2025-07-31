Testimonies shift on VIP fury

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A former official of the Unification Church, accused of delivering a necklace and bag as gifts to Kim Keon-hee, is on the verge of being detained.



There have been further statements confirming the so-called VIP anger theory related to the Marine Corps death incident.



We connect to the special investigation team.



Reporter Heo Ji-young! First, is there any update on the warrant review for the Unification Church figure?



[Reporter]



Former Unification Church official Mr. Yoon underwent a detention warrant review for about two hours starting at 10:30 AM today (July 30).



We are still waiting for the court's decision.



Mr. Yoon is accused of delivering expensive bags and diamond necklaces to Kim Keon-hee through Jeon Seong-bae, a fortune teller, and soliciting support for Unification Church projects in Cambodia.



The Unification Church claims it was 'Mr. Yoon's personal misconduct,' but Mr. Yoon insists there was 'approval from higher-ups,' including the church's leader, Han Hak-ja.



The special investigation team has secured receipts showing that Mr. Yoon actually paid for the gifts and then billed the Unification Church for them.



[Anchor]



Yes, many people have recently changed their statements regarding the VIP anger theory.



Former National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong has also acknowledged it.



[Reporter]



That's right.



The 'VIP anger theory,' which claims that former President Yoon Suk Yeol was very angry during a meeting where he received a report on the initial investigation into the Marine Corps death incident in 2023, is increasingly being confirmed as true.



Both former National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong and former Defense Secretary Lim Gi-hoon, who attended the meeting, have reportedly stated to the special investigation team that 'it is true that former President Yoon was angry.'



In particular, former Secretary Lim stated that after receiving the investigation results, former President Yoon got angry and called then-Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup to reprimand him.



As a result, among the seven attendees of the meeting, everyone except former President Yoon and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has acknowledged the 'anger theory.'



The investigation team is looking into whether the influence of former President Yoon and his wife played a role in the background of former Marine Corps 1st Division Commander Lim Seong-geun being cleared of charges of negligent homicide after the 'anger' incident, and they are securing communication records from anti-eavesdropping mobile phones, known as 'secret phones.'



This has been Heo Ji-young from the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office for KBS News.



