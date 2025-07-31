News 9

Flight returns over power bank

[Anchor]

An Asiana Airlines passenger plane, which was on its way from Turkey to Incheon, turned back after two and a half hours.

This was reportedly because a passenger could not find a power bank that had fallen inside the plane.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.

[Report]

On the night of the 29th local time, an Asiana Airlines flight bound for Incheon returned to Istanbul after departing from Istanbul Airport.

This occurred about two and a half hours after takeoff.

At that time, a passenger had dropped a power bank into the gap by the window, and it is reported that the crew searched the cabin but could not find the power bank.

[Family of passenger/voice altered: "The crew searched for about three hours, but they ultimately couldn't find it...."]

Considering the fire risk of the power bank, the decision to turn back was made.

[Family of passenger/voice altered: "They said they were turning back because the battery itself is dangerous and could explode."]

There were over 270 passengers on board the aircraft.

The airline later found the lost battery and explained that there were no safety issues.

[Asiana Airlines official: "We decided to turn back with the safety of the passengers as our top priority."]

Earlier this year, following a fire on an Air Busan flight, the government prohibited the storage of power banks in the overhead compartments of aircraft.

Additionally, passengers were instructed to place power banks in plastic bags or to tape them up, but there have been ongoing criticisms that this has not effectively prevented fires.

The government is reviewing related regulations and plans to announce new measures next month.

They are also considering the option of placing power banks in fireproof pouches, but it is reported that implementation is difficult due to cost issues.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

