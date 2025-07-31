Economic penalties to be limited

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung has instructed to rationally reorganize economic penalties such as breach of trust so that corporate activities are not stifled.



The President also announced plans to establish a national fund of 100 trillion won to invest in future strategic industries such as AI.



Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.



[Report]



In the third emergency economic inspection task force meeting chaired by President Lee Jae Myung since his inauguration, he emphasized that excessive economic penalties should not hinder corporate management activities.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "Is it really in line with international standards to impose criminal sanctions in addition to economic and financial sanctions?"]



He mentioned that there seems to be a significant fear of breach of trust not only among domestic but also foreign businesspeople, and that it is time to seek institutional improvements to prevent the abuse of breach of trust.



He stated that the government will immediately activate a task force to rationalize economic penalties.



The aim is to reduce criminal punishment clauses that are traditionally included and to allow for measures such as fines depending on the circumstances.



[Kim Yong-beom/Head of the Presidential Office Policy Office: "If even trivial matters are reported, the psychological pressure and uncertainty of corporate activities will continue."]



The President also announced plans to quickly establish a national fund of over 100 trillion won that involves participation from both the public and businesses.



He stated that investments will be made in future industries that will lead the next 20 years, such as AI and renewable energy.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "We will ensure that future sources of income can be created in the advanced technology industry, and we must swiftly transform South Korea's economic and industrial ecosystem."]



Meanwhile, President Lee instructed to boldly restructure budgets that have low performance and are traditionally spent, including the preparation of next year's budget.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!