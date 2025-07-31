Council chairs away during floods

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are chairpersons of local councils who went on a two-day, one-night workshop while their constituencies were suffering significant damage from the recent heavy rainfall.



They attended lectures on image-making and re-election strategies, and enjoyed crab and drinks in Yeongdoek. Was it the right re-election strategy?



Reporter Seo Han-gil has the story.



[Report]



The roads have turned into a sea of water.



More than 20 houses have suffered flooding damage.



On the 17th, when heavy rainfall exceeding 100mm a day caused damage in Daegu's Dalseo-gu and Buk-gu, leading to evacuation orders for residents, nine chairpersons of district and county councils in Daegu left for a workshop in Yeongdeok, Gyeongsangbuk-do for a two-day, one-night schedule.



The event held at a hotel included lectures on 'Smart Strategies for Re-election' and a 'Personal Color Diagnosis' class related to image-making and skin care.



Dinner consisted of a crab course meal costing 100,000 won per person, accompanied by drinks.



[Restaurant Staff/Voice Altered: "They had a crab set meal and I think a few bottles of beer were consumed."]



The workshop was attended by chairpersons from Dalseo-gu, Buk-gu, and Dalseong-gun, where the damage was concentrated.



While some chairpersons received real-time updates on the disaster situation and returned the next morning, many completed the final schedule, which was a tour of the Victory Memorial Hall.



[Jo Gyu-hwa/Chairman of the Daegu City District and County Council Association/Chairman of the Suseong-gu Council: "I think there was a bit of a lack of thought about needing to cancel and go back to Daegu."]



The cost of the two-day, one-night workshop was about 15 million won.



It was fully funded by the council's budget.



[Kang Geum-soo/Secretary General of Daegu Participation Solidarity: "At this time of year, everyone expects flood damage, and knowing that, they still went on a workshop, which shows a disregard for the residents..."]



Civic groups are considering filing a complaint against the chairpersons for proceeding with a workshop unrelated to their duties during the flood.



This is Seo Han-gil from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!