News 9

Council chairs away during floods

입력 2025.07.31 (04:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There are chairpersons of local councils who went on a two-day, one-night workshop while their constituencies were suffering significant damage from the recent heavy rainfall.

They attended lectures on image-making and re-election strategies, and enjoyed crab and drinks in Yeongdoek. Was it the right re-election strategy?

Reporter Seo Han-gil has the story.

[Report]

The roads have turned into a sea of water.

More than 20 houses have suffered flooding damage.

On the 17th, when heavy rainfall exceeding 100mm a day caused damage in Daegu's Dalseo-gu and Buk-gu, leading to evacuation orders for residents, nine chairpersons of district and county councils in Daegu left for a workshop in Yeongdeok, Gyeongsangbuk-do for a two-day, one-night schedule.

The event held at a hotel included lectures on 'Smart Strategies for Re-election' and a 'Personal Color Diagnosis' class related to image-making and skin care.

Dinner consisted of a crab course meal costing 100,000 won per person, accompanied by drinks.

[Restaurant Staff/Voice Altered: "They had a crab set meal and I think a few bottles of beer were consumed."]

The workshop was attended by chairpersons from Dalseo-gu, Buk-gu, and Dalseong-gun, where the damage was concentrated.

While some chairpersons received real-time updates on the disaster situation and returned the next morning, many completed the final schedule, which was a tour of the Victory Memorial Hall.

[Jo Gyu-hwa/Chairman of the Daegu City District and County Council Association/Chairman of the Suseong-gu Council: "I think there was a bit of a lack of thought about needing to cancel and go back to Daegu."]

The cost of the two-day, one-night workshop was about 15 million won.

It was fully funded by the council's budget.

[Kang Geum-soo/Secretary General of Daegu Participation Solidarity: "At this time of year, everyone expects flood damage, and knowing that, they still went on a workshop, which shows a disregard for the residents..."]

Civic groups are considering filing a complaint against the chairpersons for proceeding with a workshop unrelated to their duties during the flood.

This is Seo Han-gil from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Council chairs away during floods
    • 입력 2025-07-31 04:22:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

There are chairpersons of local councils who went on a two-day, one-night workshop while their constituencies were suffering significant damage from the recent heavy rainfall.

They attended lectures on image-making and re-election strategies, and enjoyed crab and drinks in Yeongdoek. Was it the right re-election strategy?

Reporter Seo Han-gil has the story.

[Report]

The roads have turned into a sea of water.

More than 20 houses have suffered flooding damage.

On the 17th, when heavy rainfall exceeding 100mm a day caused damage in Daegu's Dalseo-gu and Buk-gu, leading to evacuation orders for residents, nine chairpersons of district and county councils in Daegu left for a workshop in Yeongdeok, Gyeongsangbuk-do for a two-day, one-night schedule.

The event held at a hotel included lectures on 'Smart Strategies for Re-election' and a 'Personal Color Diagnosis' class related to image-making and skin care.

Dinner consisted of a crab course meal costing 100,000 won per person, accompanied by drinks.

[Restaurant Staff/Voice Altered: "They had a crab set meal and I think a few bottles of beer were consumed."]

The workshop was attended by chairpersons from Dalseo-gu, Buk-gu, and Dalseong-gun, where the damage was concentrated.

While some chairpersons received real-time updates on the disaster situation and returned the next morning, many completed the final schedule, which was a tour of the Victory Memorial Hall.

[Jo Gyu-hwa/Chairman of the Daegu City District and County Council Association/Chairman of the Suseong-gu Council: "I think there was a bit of a lack of thought about needing to cancel and go back to Daegu."]

The cost of the two-day, one-night workshop was about 15 million won.

It was fully funded by the council's budget.

[Kang Geum-soo/Secretary General of Daegu Participation Solidarity: "At this time of year, everyone expects flood damage, and knowing that, they still went on a workshop, which shows a disregard for the residents..."]

Civic groups are considering filing a complaint against the chairpersons for proceeding with a workshop unrelated to their duties during the flood.

This is Seo Han-gil from KBS News.
서한길
서한길

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 트럼프 “한국 무역 협상 대표단 만날 것<br>…관세 낮출 제안 있어”

[속보] 트럼프 “한국 무역 협상 대표단 만날 것…관세 낮출 제안 있어”
‘김건희 목걸이’ 통일교 전 간부 구속…‘VIP 격노설’ 또 인정

‘김건희 목걸이’ 통일교 전 간부 구속…‘VIP 격노설’ 또 인정
수도꼭지 뽑고 수압 낮추고…<br>바싹 마른 강릉 ‘물 비상’

수도꼭지 뽑고 수압 낮추고…바싹 마른 강릉 ‘물 비상’
무늬만 패가망신 안 되려면? <br>검찰 굼뜨면 무의미

무늬만 패가망신 안 되려면? 검찰 굼뜨면 무의미
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.