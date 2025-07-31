U.S.-China tariff truce extended

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The tariff negotiations between the United States and China are proceeding on a slightly different timetable.



The two countries have tentatively agreed to extend the 'tariff truce' for another 90 days.



President Trump stated that the negotiations went well and expressed his intention for a U.S.-China summit within the year.



This is Park Il-jung reporting from New York.



[Report]



With the end of the 'tariff truce' that had agreed to suspend tariffs exceeding 100% approaching in about two weeks, the U.S. and China have tentatively agreed to continue the truce for another 90 days.



There were evaluations that previous agreements, such as the resumption of China's rare earth exports and the easing of U.S. semiconductor controls, are being well implemented.



[Li Chenggang/China's Ministry of Commerce International Trade Negotiation Representative: "Both sides reviewed the implementation status of the Geneva-London agreement and fully acknowledged the implementation status."]



However, both sides acknowledged that there were differences amid diplomatic rhetoric stating that 'in-depth and constructive dialogue took place.'



The U.S. expressed dissatisfaction with China's imports of Iranian and Russian crude oil, the issue of overproduction, and the export of items that could be used militarily to Russia.



In particular, it was reported that there were warnings about the possibility of imposing tariffs of a secondary sanction nature on Russian crude oil imports.



[Scott Bessent/U.S. Secretary of the Treasury: "The Chinese take their sovereignty very seriously. We don't want to impede on their soverignty. So, they'd like to pay a 100% tariff..."]



President Trump expressed satisfaction with the negotiations and mentioned the possibility of a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "He wants to meet, and I look forward to the meeting, too. I would say before the end of the year. I mean, just to go full circle. So, we had a very good meeting today."]



On the 30th local time, the U.S. is expected to decide whether to approve the negotiations.



If the negotiation content is approved, the trade conflict between the U.S. and China is expected to subside again until early November.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



