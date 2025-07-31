News 9

AI idols take over charts

[Anchor]

AI-generated virtual idols are creating a global sensation.

They are sweeping domestic and international music charts, even holding solo concerts.

These virtual idols are breaking the boundaries of K-pop. reporter Kim Hyun-soo has investigated the secret behind their popularity.

[Report]

This song from an animated K-pop group gaining popularity both domestically and internationally is dominating global music charts.

The secret lies in the overwhelming performances that cannot be seen in actual concerts and the realistic portrayal of K-pop idols.

[Maggie Kang/'K-pop Demon Hunters' Director: "Because our characters are idols, and they just naturally sing and there will be scenes that are with concerts and songwriting."]

The virtual idol has topped the domestic music streaming charts, surpassing real singers.

["Hello, we are Playve!"]

In an exclusive interview with KBS, they showcase their smooth communication skills.

[Yejun/Playve Member: "Our desire to communicate with the public while showing great performances is really no different from other artists."]

Virtual idols can be categorized into two main types: those that create characters based on real members and those that utilize AI, artificial intelligence, for creation.

They are now expanding their reach to hold large solo concerts.

[Kim Do-hun/Popular Music Critic: "Real-time communication, streaming, and live content are very important. A fandom built this way does not betray easily. There is a very deep emotional bond..."]

With infinite expansion potential in albums, performances, and games, virtual idols are establishing themselves as another pillar of K-pop.

This is KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.

