SSG bolsters strong bullpen

[Anchor]

The team identity of SSG Landers, once known as the home run army, has completely changed this season.

With veteran Noh Kyung-eun, who has surpassed the age of 40, and Jo Byeong-hyeon, who has grown into the best closer, they are forming an impenetrable bullpen.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

SSG is competing for fall baseball with the strongest bullpen in the league this season.

Their earned run average is 3.37, ranking first overall, and they have also pitched the most innings among bullpens.

At the center of this is 41-year-old veteran Noh Kyung-eun, who seems to defy the passage of time with his performance.

[Commentary: "He throws 150 km/h. He has rejuvenated!"]

Once considered a maverick and facing retirement, he has appeared in a team-high 51 games this season, perfectly fulfilling his role as a setup man with 18 holds.

[Noh Kyung-eun/SSG: "I think I only have the thought that I must stop the game by any means necessary."]

His thorough body management and gentle leadership are also serving as a model for younger teammates.

[Noh Kyung-eun/SSG: "Physical health comes first, and as long as I don't get sick, the results will naturally follow. Let's go!"]

Last month, after achieving the record for the oldest player to reach 100 career holds, he spoke about reflection to his juniors.

[Noh Kyung-eun/SSG: "I just took a long time because I wasn't good at baseball. I told my juniors that they can do it earlier, so they shouldn't see me as a role model."]

The growth of the younger players learning from Noh Kyung-eun is also impressive.

In particular, 23-year-old closer Jo Byeong-hyeon has emerged as the team's guardian with his powerful fastball delivered from a high release point.

His fastball, clocked at 153 km/h, left KT's Ahn Hyun-min frozen, leading to a spectacular strikeout call from the umpire.

[Jo Byeong-hyeon/SSG: "I hope to have a long career like (Noh Kyung-eun) sunbaenim, and I am trying to show confidence on the mound."]

Additionally, Lee Ro-un is also performing strongly with an earned run average in the low 1s, showcasing the SSG bullpen's dominance based on a blend of youth and experience.

This is KBS News Ha Mu-rim.

