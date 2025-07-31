Kim Sang-sik magic sparks 3rd win

동영상 고정 취소

The 'Kim Sang-sik magic' that struck Vietnam has achieved the remarkable feat of winning the ASEAN Football Federation U-23 Championship for the third consecutive time.



Coach Kim Sang-sik did not shy away from psychological battles with opposing players and sometimes bowed his head to the referee, skillfully leading the team to victory.



Vietnam struggled against Indonesia's long throw-in tactics that utilized naturalized players' aerial prowess.



The one-sided support from Indonesian home fans was also a significant burden.



Coach Kim Sang-sik found answers through strong pressure and set pieces.



In the 37th minute of the first half, during a corner kick situation, Nguyen Cong Phuong finished off a loose ball with a powerful shot.



It was a strong strike that allowed Vietnam, which had been patiently waiting for opportunities, to regain control.



As expected in a final determining the strongest team in Southeast Asia, rough play continued throughout the match.



The sight of Coach Kim Sang-sik and goalkeeper coach Lee Woon-jae trying to calm the players was also noticeable.



Coach Kim did not hesitate to engage in light psychological warfare with an Indonesian player attempting a long throw-in.



Unfazed, Coach Kim appealed to the referee, and after receiving a warning from the main referee, he clasped his hands together and bowed his head several times to calm the situation.



The psychological battle between the benches was intense, with an Indonesian foreign coach even getting sent off for kicking a water bottle belonging to Vietnam near the touchline.



After confirming the third consecutive victory, Coach Kim gave a thumbs up to his players.



[Kim Sang-sik/Vietnam Coach: "I am so happy to win for the third consecutive time. I am very proud of our players, and I am very grateful to the fans who came all the way from Vietnam to support us."]



Winning this tournament along with the Mitsubishi Cup is an achievement that even the hero of Vietnamese football, former coach Park Hang-seo, could not accomplish.



With another magic moment, Coach Kim Sang-sik has captivated Vietnam and will return to the A national team to prepare for the final qualifiers for the Asian Cup.



KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



