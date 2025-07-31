[News Today] S.Korea, U.S. lower tariffs: 25%→15%

News Today





At long last, a trade deal is reached between South Korea and the U.S.



Reciprocal tariffs will be lowered to 15% from the initial 25%.



Seoul has committed to investing 350 billion dollars in Washington and purchasing 100 billion dollars in American energy products.



The news of the South Korea-U.S. trade deal first came through President Trump’s social media.



The posting was uploaded right after the Korean delegation's meeting with the American president at the White House.



The government also released the details at a briefing.



The reciprocal tariffs with the United States will be lowered to 15% from the initial 25%.



This is the same level as that of Japan and the European Union.



Kim Yong-beom/ Pres. Chief of Staff for Policy

Tariffs on our key export item, automobiles, have been lowered to 15%.

For chips and pharmaceuticals, S. Korea is expected to receive treatment no less favorable than other countries.



President Trump also announced that South Korea has committed to a $350 billion investment in the U.S.



The presidential office explained that the investments will consist of a 150-billion-dollar fund reserved for cooperation in the shipbuilding industry and a 200-billion-dollar fund for semiconductors, nuclear reactors, and secondary batteries.



Seoul added that the latest trade agreement “removed most of the uncertainties surrounding the export environment and Korean companies can now compete with other nations on equal or better terms.”



As for President Trump saying that a summit with President Lee Jae Myung will take place within two weeks, the presidential office said that specific summit dates will be discussed through diplomatic channels.