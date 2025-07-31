[News Today] “No further rice, beef market opening”

One key sticking point was the agricultural and livestock sectors with the U.S. demanding greater access.



However South Korea remained adamant and did not further open its rice and beef markets.



South Korea will not further open its rice and beef markets to the U.S., as the government defined it as a red line in tariff talks with Washington.



In the negotiations, the U.S. strongly pressured Korea to allow greater U.S. access to its rice and beef markets.



Kim Yong-beom/ Pres. Chief of Staff for Policy

The U.S. strongly pushed to further open S. Korea's agricultural and livestock markets, but we kept rice and beef off the table due to food security and vulnerability of S. Korean farmers.



Despite the American side's continued demand for the lifting of import restrictions of U.S. beef from cattle over 30 months old and the additional opening of the rice market, Korea did not give in to the pressure, highlighting that 99.7 percent of the Korean agricultural sector has already been opened and Korea is the largest importer of U.S. beef.



Regarding President Donald Trump’s indication of a greater American access to the Korean agricultural market on social media, Kim Yong-beom, presidential chief of staff for policy, said that he understands it as an expression Trump made as a political leader.



The ruling Democratic Party assessed that the tariff deal is a result of the government’s negotiations to fully protect national interest, farmers’ right to survive and food security.



The main opposition People Power Party commented that although the tariff is set at an appropriate level of 15 percent, it is excessive to invest 350 billion dollars in the U.S. and import 100 billion dollars worth of energy.