[News Today] Arrest warrant sought for Yoon

입력 2025.07.31 (15:57)

[LEAD]
Once again former President Yoon Suk Yeol did not show up for questioning by special counsel regarding election meddling allegations.

Investigators filed for an arrest warrant but even if the request is approved, many believe executing it on an ex-president who is far from cooperative could be difficult.

[REPORT]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol was summoned by the special counsel team to appear for questioning at 10 a.m.

But he again did not appear on Wednesday, as he did the day earlier.

Oh Jung-hee / Special counsel on Kim Keon-hee case (July 30)
So the special counsel team has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Since his re-detention on July 10, Yoon has rejected both summons and forced appearance by the special counsel team.

He did not appear for his insurrection trial as well, saying climbing up the stairs was difficult.

However, he himself attended a court hearing reviewing whether or not to detain him, which lasted for six hours.

While telling the media that he was diagnosed with a risk of vision loss, Yoon did not submit a letter of explanation for his failure to attend.

This is why the special counsel team looking into allegations surrounding former First Lady Kim Keon-hee believes that Yoon's condition is good enough to undergo questioning.

However, even if an arrest warrant is issued, it is impossible to forcibly bring him into questioning.

Only correctional officers can carry out the warrant, but the detention center is reluctant to drag out a former president.

And there are no clear legal grounds for the forcible warrant execution.

The special counsel team on Kim's case is summoning political broker Myung Tae-kyun for two days starting Thursday to investigate allegations of meddling in candidate nominations.

The team is also considering indicting Yoon without face-to-face questioning.

청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

