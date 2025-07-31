[News Today] Arrest warrant issued for Yoon

입력 2025-07-31 15:58:00 수정 2025-07-31 15:59:29 News Today





And this just coming in.



The court approved the arrest warrant for former president Yoon requested by the special counsel team investigating cases related to ex-first lady Kim Keon-Hee.



We'll have more details in our later newscast.