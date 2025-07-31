[News Today] Flood recovery ongoing in heatwave

It's been 10 days since the northern Gyeonggi-do region has been ravaged by sudden heavy downpour.



Still, recovery work includes removing mud and debris from streams, as well as restoring damaged facilities.



A KBS team takes us closer to the challenging conditions as efforts continue under scorching weather without basic infrastructure.



[REPORT]

A village hit by flood damage. But the recovery work is painfully slow.



What's hindering the efforts is the scorching weather.



Shin Jeong-ja / Gapyeong resident

I don't feel the heat near the well but I've fallen sick while continuously working.



This building, still buried under a pile of rocks, hasn't even been touched yet.



Roads remain destroyed.



Yoon Suk-cheol / Gapyeong resident

We need to be at it for 4–5 more days.



There's no running water to wash away the dripping sweat.



Lee Hee-woong / Gapyeong resident

For a while, we washed up with well water from this stream. Now we use spring water from down there.



Power and communication were cut off by the heavy rains.



Communications firm engineer



Base stations were all down, and now electricity is running again.



They are finally restored after nine days and the town shines bright at night.



Hwang Bok-rye / Gapyeong resident

Water rose this high and the lights went out, pitch dark. But now we have power back. It's wonderful.



The next day, a new day begins for responders searching for missing people.



Kim Nam-dong / Gapyeong Fire Station rescue team

It's too hot in the afternoon so we work as much as we can from 7 a.m. to noon.



The county of Gapyeong-gun has received some 600 reports of damaged homes.



A long way remains to recovery but daily life is returning one step at a time thanks to support coming from all corners.