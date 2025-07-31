News Today

[News Today] Flood recovery ongoing in heatwave

입력 2025.07.31 (15:58) 수정 2025.07.31 (15:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
It's been 10 days since the northern Gyeonggi-do region has been ravaged by sudden heavy downpour.

Still, recovery work includes removing mud and debris from streams, as well as restoring damaged facilities.

A KBS team takes us closer to the challenging conditions as efforts continue under scorching weather without basic infrastructure.

[REPORT]
A village hit by flood damage. But the recovery work is painfully slow.

What's hindering the efforts is the scorching weather.

Shin Jeong-ja / Gapyeong resident
I don't feel the heat near the well but I've fallen sick while continuously working.

This building, still buried under a pile of rocks, hasn't even been touched yet.

Roads remain destroyed.

Yoon Suk-cheol / Gapyeong resident
We need to be at it for 4–5 more days.

There's no running water to wash away the dripping sweat.

Lee Hee-woong / Gapyeong resident
For a while, we washed up with well water from this stream. Now we use spring water from down there.

Power and communication were cut off by the heavy rains.

Communications firm engineer

Base stations were all down, and now electricity is running again.

They are finally restored after nine days and the town shines bright at night.

Hwang Bok-rye / Gapyeong resident
Water rose this high and the lights went out, pitch dark. But now we have power back. It's wonderful.

The next day, a new day begins for responders searching for missing people.

Kim Nam-dong / Gapyeong Fire Station rescue team
It's too hot in the afternoon so we work as much as we can from 7 a.m. to noon.

The county of Gapyeong-gun has received some 600 reports of damaged homes.

A long way remains to recovery but daily life is returning one step at a time thanks to support coming from all corners.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Flood recovery ongoing in heatwave
    • 입력 2025-07-31 15:58:10
    • 수정2025-07-31 15:59:42
    News Today

[LEAD]
It's been 10 days since the northern Gyeonggi-do region has been ravaged by sudden heavy downpour.

Still, recovery work includes removing mud and debris from streams, as well as restoring damaged facilities.

A KBS team takes us closer to the challenging conditions as efforts continue under scorching weather without basic infrastructure.

[REPORT]
A village hit by flood damage. But the recovery work is painfully slow.

What's hindering the efforts is the scorching weather.

Shin Jeong-ja / Gapyeong resident
I don't feel the heat near the well but I've fallen sick while continuously working.

This building, still buried under a pile of rocks, hasn't even been touched yet.

Roads remain destroyed.

Yoon Suk-cheol / Gapyeong resident
We need to be at it for 4–5 more days.

There's no running water to wash away the dripping sweat.

Lee Hee-woong / Gapyeong resident
For a while, we washed up with well water from this stream. Now we use spring water from down there.

Power and communication were cut off by the heavy rains.

Communications firm engineer

Base stations were all down, and now electricity is running again.

They are finally restored after nine days and the town shines bright at night.

Hwang Bok-rye / Gapyeong resident
Water rose this high and the lights went out, pitch dark. But now we have power back. It's wonderful.

The next day, a new day begins for responders searching for missing people.

Kim Nam-dong / Gapyeong Fire Station rescue team
It's too hot in the afternoon so we work as much as we can from 7 a.m. to noon.

The county of Gapyeong-gun has received some 600 reports of damaged homes.

A long way remains to recovery but daily life is returning one step at a time thanks to support coming from all corners.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법인세 올리고 주식세금 원복…연간 8조 원 증세

법인세 올리고 주식세금 원복…연간 8조 원 증세
대통령실 “자동차 관세 15%…쌀·소고기 시장 추가 개방 않기로”

대통령실 “자동차 관세 15%…쌀·소고기 시장 추가 개방 않기로”
‘극적 타결’ 협상단…“한미 조선 협력 ‘MASGA’ 주목”

‘극적 타결’ 협상단…“한미 조선 협력 ‘MASGA’ 주목”
법원, 윤석열 체포영장 발부…<br>‘내란 주요 공범’ 이상민 구속기로

법원, 윤석열 체포영장 발부…‘내란 주요 공범’ 이상민 구속기로
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.