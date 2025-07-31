News Today

[News Today] Bakeries on alert with cream shortage

[LEAD]
The record heatwave is affecting businesses that use fresh cream, as the scorching weather adversely impacted raw milk production.

Bakeries rush to supermarkets and fall in line early as they compete to secure fresh cream.

Some convenience stores opt to reduce the variety of fresh cream filled pastries sold.

[REPORT]
A dessert shop in Seoul.

Recently, they've been mixing small amounts of whipping cream in some products as a substitute for fresh cream.

Fresh cream goes into 70% of what they sell but getting a hold of it has become difficult from this month.

Dessert shop owner/
Even when I set a restock alert and try to buy it right away, it's already sold out because people order so quickly.

The store even bought 500 milliliters of it for 20-thousand won, over 14 dollars while it used to cost just over 5,000 won, around 4 dollars.

Dessert shop owner/
Since they're buying the cake to celebrate a special day, we have to make it even at a loss.

Store workers go around supermarkets as soon as they open but fresh cream runs out quickly.

Bakery owner/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
When the store opens, we go early and check every day, buy the fresh cream if there's any.

Some stores have even temporarily closed because they couldn't get this key ingredient.

The daily average raw milk production by the Seoul Dairy Cooperative has dropped 7% in one month from 1940 tons last month to 1810 tons this month.

Industry officials blame the shortage on the early arrival of heatwave this year.

Dairy industry official/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
Milk producing Holstein cows are vulnerable to heat. The protracted heatwave is sharply decreasing raw milk production.

As the supply of raw milk has decreased, less essential products like fresh cream-ranked lower than milk and processed dairy—have seen reduced production.

Since last weekend, orders for two out of five popular new cream bun products have been suspended due to unstable fresh cream supply.

The industry is concerned that the prolonged heatwave may disrupt the production of other dairy products like milk and butter.

