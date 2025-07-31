[News Today] Lost power bank forces aircraft return

[LEAD]

An Asiana Airline flight headed to Incheon from Istanbul had to make a sudden U-turn just hours after take-off.



Turns out the decision was made out of safety concerns as the cabin crew could not locate a power bank a passenger lost after dropping it through a gap between the seat and the window mid-flight.



[REPORT]

An Incheon-bound Asiana Airlines flight that departed from Istanbul Tuesday night had to return to Istanbul about two and a half hours after take-off.



A passenger had dropped a power bank through a gap between the seat and the window.



The flight attendants reportedly searched for the lost power bank to no avail.



Passenger's family/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

Flight attendants looked for about 3 hours but couldn't find it.



The pilot decided to return given the fire risk associated with the charging device.



Passenger's family /(VOICE MODIFIED)

The plane returned because the battery could explode.



Some 270 passengers were on board the flight.



The airliner said the battery was found later and there were no safety issues.



Asiana Airlines employee/

We decided to return, prioritizing passenger safety first.



After the fire on an Air Busan aircraft earlier this year, the government banned external batteries from being stored in overhead bins.



Also, questions were raised about the efficacy of putting power banks in plastic bags or covering the node with insulating tape to prevent fires.



The government has started to re-examine the standing regulations and plans to announce new measures next month.



A potential solution to put the external battery in a flame retardant pouch had been suggested before but it was ruled out due to high cost.