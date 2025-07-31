[News Today] Virtual idols storm K-pop

2025-07-31 15:58:40





[LEAD]

K-pop celebrities created using advanced CG and AI technologies.



These virtual performers are expanding their foothold in the entertainment realm, riding on the high of the Korean Wave that grew stronger with the success of shows like K-pop Demon Hunters.



Meet the K-AI-Idols that are evolving to provide some major competition to their human counterparts.



[REPORT]

This song by a fictional K-pop group featuring in a worldwide hit animated film is sweeping global music charts.



The success lies in its powerful performances not seen in live shows, combined with realistic portrayals of K-pop idols.



Maggie Kang / Director, KPop Demon Hunters

Because our characters are idols, and they just naturally sing and there will be scenes with concerts and songwriting.



This virtual band has outpaced real singers to top domestic streaming charts.



"Hello, we are PLAVE!"



In an interview with KBS, they even flaunt smooth communication skills.



Bamby / PLAVE member

It's an honor to meet KBS viewers.



Virtual idols are largely divided into two types: those based on real-life members and those created using AI and other generative technologies.



These virtual idols are now expanding reach to even hold major solo concerts.



Kim Do-heon / Pop music critic

Real-time communication, streaming and live content are very important.

Fandoms built this way don't betray easily. There's a deep emotional bond.



With albums, concerts, and games, virtual idols are proving to be just as expandable as real idols



and are emerging as a new pillar of K-pop.