$350 bln fund plan unclear

[Anchor]



Now, let's take a look at the details of the agreement one by one.



First, the $350 billion investment fund.



500 trillion won is 70% of our annual budget.



How this large sum will be raised and where it will be invested is reported by Song Su-jin.



[Report]



A $350 billion investment fund for the U.S.



Despite being called a "fund," it appears not to be a traditional investment fund.



If it were structured like a typical fund—where many investors pool money to buy assets—it would be virtually impossible.



Even the '100 trillion fund' that the government had pushed is uncertain, even with the involvement of the government, the Korea Development Bank, commercial banks, and the National Pension Service, and handling five times that amount is difficult.



[Kim Yong-beom/Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy: “We understand the ‘fund’ in this way. The ratio won't be high and for direct investments, most of it will come in the form of loans and guarantees.”]



If that’s the case, the likely model would work like this.



If a Korean company receives guarantees from the Export-Import Bank or the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation and borrows 1 trillion won from a U.S. bank to invest locally in the U.S., it counts as '1 trillion won investment.'



As long as the company doesn’t default and force the guarantor to repay the loan, there’s no actual cash flowing out of Korea.



Japan, which has promised to invest $550 billion, has also stated a similar method.



[Choi Kwang-sik/Researcher at Daol Investment & Securities: “In practice, it's financial support. If we want to enter the U.S. market, our technologies will follow. It could accelerate investment timelines.”]



Even if the financial burden is lessened, the fact that specific investment targets haven’t been named is raising concerns.



President Trump has said that South Korea will invest in sectors selected by him.



While $150 billion has been specified for the shipbuilding industry, the use of the remaining $200 billion is essentially open.



There may be intense negotiations with the U.S. over where and under what conditions to invest.



It is also uncertain whether the $350 billion fund is all there is.



President Trump mentioned that a large-scale investment would be announced at the Korea-U.S. summit, but there has been no clear explanation yet on whether it is separate from the $350 billion.



This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.



