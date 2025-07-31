Apple farmers sound alarm

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There were significant concerns about agriculture, but the government stated that rice and beef were protected in the negotiations.



However, it also acknowledged that non-tariff barriers—like quarantine procedures—will be subject to future discussions.



Apple farmers are already expressing alarm.



Here’s Lee Soo-yeon with more.



[Report]



Farmers smash apple-shaped ice sculptures in protest.



They fear this deal signals the beginning of real pressure to import American apples.



Quarantine procedures for apples are known to be of particular interest to President Trump.



The government said 99.7% of Korea’s market is already open, with only around ten agricultural items reserved, and that discussions will be held to address non-tariff barriers like quarantine.



While American apples are technically allowed in the market, they haven’t cleared quarantine.



Out of eight stages, U.S. apples are still stuck at stage two. Completing the remaining steps is expected to take at least another year and a half—but farmers remain opposed.



[Seo Byung-jin/President, Korea Apple Association: “We’ve already experienced the devastating impact of fire blight. A single small mistake in quarantine could cause more than 200 billion won in damages and raise serious food safety concerns.”]



The U.S. is also frustrated by how long it takes to approve genetically modified (GMO) crops, which must pass reviews by four different government agencies.



For example, the review for a GMO potato submitted by a U.S. company in 2018 has still not been concluded.



Though the process picked up speed this year, it’s still waiting for final approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.



Experts say proper labeling systems are needed to ease consumer concerns.



[Moon Han-pil/Professor of Agricultural Economics, Chonnam National University: “I think there are ways to respond at the next level, such as implementing a full GMO labeling system or marking products as biotechnology-based, so consumers can make informed choices.”]



Meanwhile, the government emphasized that it made no further concessions on highly sensitive issues like lifting the ban on beef imports of cattle over 30 months old or increasing rice imports—though intense exchanges occurred with the U.S. on those matters.



This is Lee Soo-yeon, KBS News.



