Shipbuilding deal key

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The key to sealing the latest tariff agreement was Korea’s proposed shipbuilding cooperation project, known as "MASGA."



It is considered the most mutually beneficial area for both South Korea and the United States.



Reporter Lee Do-yoon has more.



[Report]



The Korean government highlighted the MASGA Project—a Korea–U.S. shipbuilding cooperation plan—as the core of the agreement.



The proposal aims to help rebuild America’s collapsed shipbuilding industry, something neither Japan nor the EU attempted.



[Koo Yun-cheol/Minister of Economy and Finance: "We expect that Korean shipbuilding companies helping to revive the U.S. industry will create new opportunities and growth."]



South Korea has proposed a $150 billion shipbuilding investment fund.



The plan includes building shipyards in the U.S., workforce training, supply chain development, ship construction, maintenance, and technology transfer.



President Trump also praised Korea’s shipbuilding prowess and requested that ship construction begin in the U.S. as soon as possible.



Many view it as a win-win for both countries—and a positive opportunity for Korean firms.



[Lee Eun-chang/Research Fellow, Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "Building ships in the U.S. will cost much more, and those ships will target the U.S. market, not global competition. So it means the U.S. market is opening up for us."]



The critical issue is how the investment will be executed.



Because of the massive scale, the financial burden on companies could be high. For example, Philly Shipyard, now owned by Hanwha, posted a loss of 1.9 billion won in Q1.



The government plans to support firms with public financing, such as loans and guarantees—relieving some of the burden depending on the size of the guarantees.



[Lee Eun-chang/Research Fellow, Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "Just acquiring or investing in a shipyard in the U.S. won’t immediately yield profits. If companies are pushed to invest by take on large loans in the short term, it becomes a burden."]



Meanwhile, the government also stated that in areas like semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, where the U.S. had planned tariff hikes, Korea was promised most-favored-nation treatment—ensuring it would not face worse terms than other countries.



This is Lee Do-yoon, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!