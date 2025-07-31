Trump's surprise trade deal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now let’s go to Washington for more on the tense negotiations.



Reporter Kim Ji-sook, talks wrapped up a day earlier than expected. What happened?



What happened?



[Reporter]



Yes, the deal came sooner than anticipated because President Trump took the lead in the final phase of negotiations.



Before the economic ministers from Korea and the U.S. could hold their final round of talks, President Trump unexpectedly summoned the Korean negotiating team to the White House.



It was an unannounced direct meeting.



He appeared to be somewhat satisfied with the “best final offer” previously reported to him.



Trump asked several questions and then, on the spot, raised Korea’s proposed investment to $350 billion and agreed to lower tariffs to 15%, according to the negotiating team.



After more than three months of intense discussions, it all came down to a 30-minute meeting.



[Anchor]



Korean companies also played a major supporting role behind the scenes, right?



[Reporter]



Yes. Top business leaders including Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Eui-sun, and Hanwha Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan all visited Washington in succession.



As key figures in Korea’s semiconductor, auto, and shipbuilding industries, they likely offered strong investment proposals by leveraging political and business networks.



Exact investment figures are expected to be finalized and announced during the upcoming Korea-U.S. summit.



[Anchor]



And there was no mention of defense cost sharing this time.



Could it come up at the summit?



[Reporter]



It seems that to extract maximum economic concessions from Korea, the U.S. deliberately left defense costs off the table for now.



In previous trade talks with Japan and the EU, the U.S. also avoided the defense issue.



However, given President Trump’s well-known stance on raising defense contributions, it’s likely that he will bring it up during the summit.



Reporting from Washington, this was Kim Ji-sook.



