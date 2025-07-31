News 9

Pres. calls for post-deal action

입력 2025.07.31 (23:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung encouraged the negotiation team following the conclusion of the tariff talks and called for thorough follow-up measures.

He shared that the process had been nerve-racking and difficult, and emphasized the need to strengthen national power.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has more.

[Report]

President Lee Jae Myung had refrained from making public comments on the tariff negotiations while holding closed-door meetings.

He shared his thoughts on the outcome of the negotiations during a workshop with ministers and vice ministers.

[President Lee Jae Myung: “My teeth were loose—honestly, I didn’t say anything because it might have had a negative impact. That’s why I stayed silent.”]

He stressed how tough the negotiations were, saying he was deeply anxious and that the situation made him reflect on the need to build stronger national capabilities.

He also expressed appreciation for officials and staff members who supported the process.

[President Lee Jae Myung: “Although the outcome may not be fully satisfactory, I sincerely thank all of you for achieving significant results despite the challenges.”]

The president noted that while the country had overcome a major hurdle with this agreement, the reordering of global trade rules is accelerating—and urged a pragmatic diplomatic approach to navigate these changes.

[President Lee Jae Myung: “Relevant ministries must carefully assess public concerns and thoroughly prepare follow-up actions to protect our core national interests.”]

He also emphasized the importance of fundamentally reshaping Korea’s economic structure, calling for long-term policies to boost domestic demand and diversify export markets.

This is Bang Jun-won, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pres. calls for post-deal action
    • 입력 2025-07-31 23:41:56
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung encouraged the negotiation team following the conclusion of the tariff talks and called for thorough follow-up measures.

He shared that the process had been nerve-racking and difficult, and emphasized the need to strengthen national power.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has more.

[Report]

President Lee Jae Myung had refrained from making public comments on the tariff negotiations while holding closed-door meetings.

He shared his thoughts on the outcome of the negotiations during a workshop with ministers and vice ministers.

[President Lee Jae Myung: “My teeth were loose—honestly, I didn’t say anything because it might have had a negative impact. That’s why I stayed silent.”]

He stressed how tough the negotiations were, saying he was deeply anxious and that the situation made him reflect on the need to build stronger national capabilities.

He also expressed appreciation for officials and staff members who supported the process.

[President Lee Jae Myung: “Although the outcome may not be fully satisfactory, I sincerely thank all of you for achieving significant results despite the challenges.”]

The president noted that while the country had overcome a major hurdle with this agreement, the reordering of global trade rules is accelerating—and urged a pragmatic diplomatic approach to navigate these changes.

[President Lee Jae Myung: “Relevant ministries must carefully assess public concerns and thoroughly prepare follow-up actions to protect our core national interests.”]

He also emphasized the importance of fundamentally reshaping Korea’s economic structure, calling for long-term policies to boost domestic demand and diversify export markets.

This is Bang Jun-won, KBS News.
방준원
방준원 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘내란 공모’ 이상민 전 장관 구속…“증거인멸 염려”

[속보] ‘내란 공모’ 이상민 전 장관 구속…“증거인멸 염려”
한미 관세협상 극적 타결 15% 지켰다…대미 투자 3,500억 달러

한미 관세협상 극적 타결 15% 지켰다…대미 투자 3,500억 달러
쌀·소고기 대신 사과?…“비관세조치 협의”는 무엇?

쌀·소고기 대신 사과?…“비관세조치 협의”는 무엇?
한미 정상회담 2주 내로…<br>투자 내용·안보 현안 의제

한미 정상회담 2주 내로…투자 내용·안보 현안 의제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.