Pres. calls for post-deal action

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung encouraged the negotiation team following the conclusion of the tariff talks and called for thorough follow-up measures.



He shared that the process had been nerve-racking and difficult, and emphasized the need to strengthen national power.



Reporter Bang Jun-won has more.



[Report]



President Lee Jae Myung had refrained from making public comments on the tariff negotiations while holding closed-door meetings.



He shared his thoughts on the outcome of the negotiations during a workshop with ministers and vice ministers.



[President Lee Jae Myung: “My teeth were loose—honestly, I didn’t say anything because it might have had a negative impact. That’s why I stayed silent.”]



He stressed how tough the negotiations were, saying he was deeply anxious and that the situation made him reflect on the need to build stronger national capabilities.



He also expressed appreciation for officials and staff members who supported the process.



[President Lee Jae Myung: “Although the outcome may not be fully satisfactory, I sincerely thank all of you for achieving significant results despite the challenges.”]



The president noted that while the country had overcome a major hurdle with this agreement, the reordering of global trade rules is accelerating—and urged a pragmatic diplomatic approach to navigate these changes.



[President Lee Jae Myung: “Relevant ministries must carefully assess public concerns and thoroughly prepare follow-up actions to protect our core national interests.”]



He also emphasized the importance of fundamentally reshaping Korea’s economic structure, calling for long-term policies to boost domestic demand and diversify export markets.



This is Bang Jun-won, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!