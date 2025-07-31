News 9

Cheong Wa Dae visits suspended

입력 2025.07.31 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The viewing of Cheong Wa Dae, also known as the Blue House, will be temporarily suspended starting tomorrow (8.1).

This comes ahead of President Lee Jae Myung’s anticipated return, with a pre-inspection scheduled to begin.

How will the past three years of public opening be evaluated?

Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the story.

[Report]

A long line stretches in front of the Blue House’s Chunchugwan.

Today (7.31) may be the final day for public viewing.

[Kim Jin-yeol & Kim Soo-ho/Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul: “Today is the last day the Blue House is open to the public, and since my child is on summer break, I wanted to give him a good experience.”]

For the past two weeks, only limited visitors were allowed. Starting tomorrow, viewing will be fully restricted.

This is because a full security and safety inspection will begin ahead of President Lee Jae Myung’s return to the Blue House.

The Blue House was opened to the public in May 2022 under the slogan “Return to the People.”

There were expectations that it would revitalize nearby businesses and generate at least 200 billion won in annual economic impact, but visitor numbers steadily declined over the past three years, and assessments of local business revitalization have been mixed.

[Bae Gyeong-ae/Nearby Merchant: “Many foreigners came, and Koreans also visited the Blue House and walked about this way.”]

[Nearby Merchant: “But with Blue House staff and regular customers gone, nearby businesses, restaurants, and cafes have really suffered.”]

Meanwhile, the budget for Blue House management and operations has steadily increased, totaling 63 billion won over the past three years.

While there have been positive evaluations of the historical and cultural space opening, there have also been concerns about damage to cultural assets caused by visitors.

Once renovations are complete, limited public access is expected to resume.

President Lee is planning to return to the Blue House as early as this year.

This is Kim Bo-dam, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Cheong Wa Dae visits suspended
    • 입력 2025-07-31 23:56:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

The viewing of Cheong Wa Dae, also known as the Blue House, will be temporarily suspended starting tomorrow (8.1).

This comes ahead of President Lee Jae Myung’s anticipated return, with a pre-inspection scheduled to begin.

How will the past three years of public opening be evaluated?

Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the story.

[Report]

A long line stretches in front of the Blue House’s Chunchugwan.

Today (7.31) may be the final day for public viewing.

[Kim Jin-yeol & Kim Soo-ho/Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul: “Today is the last day the Blue House is open to the public, and since my child is on summer break, I wanted to give him a good experience.”]

For the past two weeks, only limited visitors were allowed. Starting tomorrow, viewing will be fully restricted.

This is because a full security and safety inspection will begin ahead of President Lee Jae Myung’s return to the Blue House.

The Blue House was opened to the public in May 2022 under the slogan “Return to the People.”

There were expectations that it would revitalize nearby businesses and generate at least 200 billion won in annual economic impact, but visitor numbers steadily declined over the past three years, and assessments of local business revitalization have been mixed.

[Bae Gyeong-ae/Nearby Merchant: “Many foreigners came, and Koreans also visited the Blue House and walked about this way.”]

[Nearby Merchant: “But with Blue House staff and regular customers gone, nearby businesses, restaurants, and cafes have really suffered.”]

Meanwhile, the budget for Blue House management and operations has steadily increased, totaling 63 billion won over the past three years.

While there have been positive evaluations of the historical and cultural space opening, there have also been concerns about damage to cultural assets caused by visitors.

Once renovations are complete, limited public access is expected to resume.

President Lee is planning to return to the Blue House as early as this year.

This is Kim Bo-dam, KBS News.
김보담
김보담 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘내란 공모’ 이상민 전 장관 구속…“증거인멸 염려”

[속보] ‘내란 공모’ 이상민 전 장관 구속…“증거인멸 염려”
한미 관세협상 극적 타결 15% 지켰다…대미 투자 3,500억 달러

한미 관세협상 극적 타결 15% 지켰다…대미 투자 3,500억 달러
쌀·소고기 대신 사과?…“비관세조치 협의”는 무엇?

쌀·소고기 대신 사과?…“비관세조치 협의”는 무엇?
한미 정상회담 2주 내로…<br>투자 내용·안보 현안 의제

한미 정상회담 2주 내로…투자 내용·안보 현안 의제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.