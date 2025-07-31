News 9

Behind the deal making

입력 2025.07.31 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In early April, President Trump specifically referred to South Korea as the 'worst'.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Worst of all are the non-mometary retrictions imposed by South Korea, Japan and very many other nations as a result of these colossal trade barriers."]

He then declared that he would impose a 25% reciprocal tariff, higher than that of the European Union or Japan.

This was a massive external shock to our country, which was experiencing political turmoil.

Two days later, the president was impeached, and the negotiations led by the former government's economic chief, who had no real decision-making power, yielded little success.

Even after the launch of the Lee Jae Myung government, the U.S. unilateral approach continued.

With a letter stating that a 25% tariff would be imposed starting August 1, the sense of crisis heightened.

In fact, we had less than a month to respond properly.

In a last-ditch effort, we overcame the final hurdle just a day before the deadline.

In the tense negotiations behind the scenes, reporter Kim Chae-rin reports.

[Report]

A white cloth-wrapped item held by the negotiating team entering the U.S. Department of Commerce building.

It is a specially made signboard measuring 1 meter in length and width.

It summarizes the benefits that both South Korea and the U.S. can enjoy from projects like 'MASGA' and the Korea-U.S. cooperation project.

This signboard was presented at the first meeting and was highly praised by Secretary of Commerce Lutnick.

The next day, the location was moved to Secretary Lutnick's residence in New York, where the Korea-U.S. teams contributed ideas.

After that, the team followed up to Scotland, meeting two more times, and this signboard played a crucial role until the negotiations made significant progress.

[Howard Lutnick/U.S. Secretary of Commerce/28th/Fox News Interview: "The South Koreans flew to Scotland to meet with me and Ambassador Greer after dinner. I mean, think about how much they really wanted to get a deal done. "]

The final negotiations, which had been a tug-of-war, then took a tense turn.

On the 30th local time, following the '3+2 negotiations', a phone call came in, and the negotiating team headed to the White House, where news of the agreement was delivered about two hours after meeting with Trump.

The hidden card that blocked the U.S. side's fierce demands for agricultural product openings was 'photos'.

Crowds gathered in 2008, shouting against the resumption of U.S. beef imports.

Holding vivid photos of angry protesters and children with candles, they continuously showed them to the U.S. negotiating representatives.

This was a persuasive strategy that emotionally appealed to the sensitivity of the issue.

The large signboard and photos were crucial scenes hidden behind the negotiation's success.

This is KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Behind the deal making
    • 입력 2025-07-31 23:56:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

In early April, President Trump specifically referred to South Korea as the 'worst'.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Worst of all are the non-mometary retrictions imposed by South Korea, Japan and very many other nations as a result of these colossal trade barriers."]

He then declared that he would impose a 25% reciprocal tariff, higher than that of the European Union or Japan.

This was a massive external shock to our country, which was experiencing political turmoil.

Two days later, the president was impeached, and the negotiations led by the former government's economic chief, who had no real decision-making power, yielded little success.

Even after the launch of the Lee Jae Myung government, the U.S. unilateral approach continued.

With a letter stating that a 25% tariff would be imposed starting August 1, the sense of crisis heightened.

In fact, we had less than a month to respond properly.

In a last-ditch effort, we overcame the final hurdle just a day before the deadline.

In the tense negotiations behind the scenes, reporter Kim Chae-rin reports.

[Report]

A white cloth-wrapped item held by the negotiating team entering the U.S. Department of Commerce building.

It is a specially made signboard measuring 1 meter in length and width.

It summarizes the benefits that both South Korea and the U.S. can enjoy from projects like 'MASGA' and the Korea-U.S. cooperation project.

This signboard was presented at the first meeting and was highly praised by Secretary of Commerce Lutnick.

The next day, the location was moved to Secretary Lutnick's residence in New York, where the Korea-U.S. teams contributed ideas.

After that, the team followed up to Scotland, meeting two more times, and this signboard played a crucial role until the negotiations made significant progress.

[Howard Lutnick/U.S. Secretary of Commerce/28th/Fox News Interview: "The South Koreans flew to Scotland to meet with me and Ambassador Greer after dinner. I mean, think about how much they really wanted to get a deal done. "]

The final negotiations, which had been a tug-of-war, then took a tense turn.

On the 30th local time, following the '3+2 negotiations', a phone call came in, and the negotiating team headed to the White House, where news of the agreement was delivered about two hours after meeting with Trump.

The hidden card that blocked the U.S. side's fierce demands for agricultural product openings was 'photos'.

Crowds gathered in 2008, shouting against the resumption of U.S. beef imports.

Holding vivid photos of angry protesters and children with candles, they continuously showed them to the U.S. negotiating representatives.

This was a persuasive strategy that emotionally appealed to the sensitivity of the issue.

The large signboard and photos were crucial scenes hidden behind the negotiation's success.

This is KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.
김귀수
김귀수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘내란 공모’ 이상민 전 장관 구속…“증거인멸 염려”

[속보] ‘내란 공모’ 이상민 전 장관 구속…“증거인멸 염려”
한미 관세협상 극적 타결 15% 지켰다…대미 투자 3,500억 달러

한미 관세협상 극적 타결 15% 지켰다…대미 투자 3,500억 달러
쌀·소고기 대신 사과?…“비관세조치 협의”는 무엇?

쌀·소고기 대신 사과?…“비관세조치 협의”는 무엇?
한미 정상회담 2주 내로…<br>투자 내용·안보 현안 의제

한미 정상회담 2주 내로…투자 내용·안보 현안 의제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.