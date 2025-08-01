News 9

Korea-U.S. deal vs. rivals

[Anchor]

The results of this Korea-U.S. negotiation can be evaluated in comparison to our competitors, Japan and the European Union, who have previously reached agreements in the U.S. market.

Let's take a look at what similarities and differences exist, as well as the controversial aspects, summarized by reporter Hong Jin-ah.

[Report]

The tariff rate of 15% that we secured is the same as that of Japan and the European Union (EU).

We also made similar promises regarding large-scale investments, purchases of U.S. energy, and the expansion of market openings, which led to the reduction of tariffs.

Now, let's look at the investment amounts.

The EU, which promised $600 billion, has the highest amount, followed by Japan, and we have the least.

However, when considering the economic scale, Japan's economy is about twice the size of ours, and the EU's is about ten times larger.

From this perspective, it may not seem like we have performed exceptionally well, but the government explains that the actual investment amount, excluding shipbuilding investments, is $200 billion, which is about 36% of Japan's level.

The massive investment amounts have also become a point of controversy within Japan and the EU.

The Japanese government explained that this figure is merely a cap for investment contributions or loan guarantees, while the EU stated that it is just a combined figure of the intended investments from private companies.

The nature of our investment amount appears to be similar to that of Japan.

We also agreed to purchase $100 billion worth of U.S. LNG and other energy sources.

The EU has agreed to purchase $750 billion worth, but there are criticisms in Europe that they cannot fulfill the promised quantities of imports, deeming it unfeasible.

As a result, there are suggestions that the announced investment or purchase amounts are closer to political promises than economic contracts.

While U.S. media outlets evaluate that the Korean government has achieved some level of success in this agreement, they also warn that it is still too early to be relieved.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.

