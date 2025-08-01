PPP leadership race

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The registration for candidates for the People Power Party leadership has closed.



The competition for party leadership has officially begun ahead of the national convention on Aug. 22.



The contest is shaping up as a showdown between those who supported former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment and those who opposed it.



Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the details.



[Report]



A total of five candidates have registered to run for the party leader position in the upcoming People Power Party convention.



A preliminary primary to narrow the field down to four candidates is scheduled for next week. In the meantime, candidates who opposed the impeachment are rallying their base while resisting calls for a shake-up in party personnel.



[Kim Moon-soo/PPP leadership candidate: “They're stuck in a frame and keep calling us far-right. But who’s really the extremist here?”]



[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party Leadership Candidate/ ‘Conservative YouTube Alliance Debate’: “I don’t understand why some are pushing for a total break from former President Yoon.”]



Candidates who supported the impeachment have taken aim at their rivals and entered the fray.



[Cho Kyoung-tae/PPP leadership candidate: “If we don’t shed this image of being an insurrectionist party, there’s a real chance the party could be dissolved.”]



[Ahn Cheol-soo/PPP leadership candidate/Channel A Radio ‘Political Signal’: “We must sever all ties with former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, who attempted martial law.”]



Some are also criticizing the framing of the race as a pro- versus anti-impeachment showdown.



[Joo Jin-woo/Party Leadership Candidate/KBS 1 Radio ‘Direct Current Affairs’: “I don’t see any benefit from this debate. It’s only fueling division within the party.”]



Nineteen candidates have registered to run for Supreme Council member.



However, most are non-lawmakers who opposed the impeachment, and only three sitting lawmakers are running—raising concerns about the group’s lack of political weight.



[Shin Dong-wook/PPP Supreme Council candidate: “When times are tough, someone has to step up and work harder for the party.”]



The People Power Party will hold regional speeches and televised debates leading up to the convention slated for Aug. 22 to elect a new leadership.



If no candidate wins a majority in the first round, a runoff will be held, and the new leader will be finalized on Aug. 26.



This is Kim Yu-dae, KBS News.



