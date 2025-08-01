Arrest warrant issued for Yoon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



An arrest warrant has been issued for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has refused to cooperate with the investigation into allegations of interference in the nomination process.



The assistant special prosecutor plans to visit the detention center tomorrow (8.1) with the warrant in hand to carry out the forced appearance.



Reporter Oh Seung-mok has the details.



[Report]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol had refused to appear despite being summoned twice by the special counsel team investigating former First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



The court has issued an arrest warrant for former President Yoon.



Only after the warrant was issued did Yoon's side submit a medical certificate to the Seoul Detention Center, citing "risk of vision loss."



However, the detention center stated, "There seems to be no major issues with attending the investigation or trial."



The special counsel plans to personally visit the detention center tomorrow, urge Yoon to comply, and if he refuses, instruct correctional officers to enforce the arrest. Interrogation is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.



[Moon Hong-joo/Assistant Special Prosecutor on Kim Keon-hee probe: “At 9 a.m. tomorrow, the assistant special prosecutor, along with prosecutors and investigators, will visit the Seoul Detention Center to execute the arrest warrant.”]



Prosecutors also plan to question Myung Tae-kyun—the key suspect in the nomination interference case—for a second consecutive day.



Former President Yoon and his wife are suspected of helping former lawmaker Kim Young-sun secure a nomination in exchange for free pre-election polling services provided by Myung. His testimony is expected to reveal more details.



[Myung Tae-kyun/Nomination Interference Suspect: “I already submitted everything from the past eight years. Why would I lie?”]



Meanwhile, Mr. Yoon, a former Unification Church executive who was detained for handing a valuable gift to a shaman named Geon Jin as a present for Kim Keon-hee and lobbying on behalf of the Unification Church, also testified that he provided over 100 million won in political funds to Rep. Kwon Seong-dong of the People Power Party.



Both Rep. Kwon and the Unification Church deny any illegal political contributions.



This is Oh Seung-mok, KBS News.



