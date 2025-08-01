News 9

Mixed reactions to deal

입력 2025.08.01 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The results of this negotiation have elicited mixed reactions in the political arena, with both praise and concern being expressed.

The ruling party welcomed the outcome, stating that national interests were protected through practical diplomacy, while the opposition acknowledged the negotiations were conducted at an appropriate level but expressed concerns that the large scale of investment from the U.S. would burden the public.

Lee Won-hee reports.

[Report]

The Democratic Party evaluated the negotiations as a success.

They stated that national interests were thoroughly protected and economic uncertainties have been alleviated.

[Kim Byung-kee/Acting Leader and Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: "The tariff negotiations have been successfully concluded. This is thanks to the Lee Jae Myung government. Practical diplomacy centered on national interests was the right approach."]

They also welcomed the prevention of further opening in the rice and beef markets, but stated they would keep an eye on whether further negotiations would occur.

[Lee Byeong-jin/Member of the National Assembly's Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee/Democratic Party: "It is absolutely unacceptable to justify the relaxation of quarantine standards in the name of national interests or to attempt agricultural market opening through backdoor negotiations."]

The People Power Party also stated that a tariff rate of 15% is 'an appropriate level.'

However, they pointed out that the tariff rate should have been lowered to 13%, and that the scale of investment from the U.S. is larger than that of Japan or Europe, questioning whether too many concessions were made.

[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "There is a feeling that many concessions were made due to the pressure of the negotiation deadline. It may be an excessive amount that exceeds our foreign exchange reserves..."]

Criticism has also been raised that they could not touch the already 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum.

While there are opposing views on the negotiation results, both parties are working together on follow-up measures.

One example is the 'MASGA Special Law' (Lee Un-ju), which proposes creating a special zone in domestic shipyards to produce U.S. warships.

Another is the 'Shipbuilding Industry Special Law' (Kim Gi-hyun), which prioritizes government support for the shipbuilding industry.

Additionally, over 100 lawmakers from both parties are planning to jointly propose the 'K-Steel Act' to support the steel industry, where high tariffs are maintained.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Mixed reactions to deal
    • 입력 2025-08-01 00:42:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

The results of this negotiation have elicited mixed reactions in the political arena, with both praise and concern being expressed.

The ruling party welcomed the outcome, stating that national interests were protected through practical diplomacy, while the opposition acknowledged the negotiations were conducted at an appropriate level but expressed concerns that the large scale of investment from the U.S. would burden the public.

Lee Won-hee reports.

[Report]

The Democratic Party evaluated the negotiations as a success.

They stated that national interests were thoroughly protected and economic uncertainties have been alleviated.

[Kim Byung-kee/Acting Leader and Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: "The tariff negotiations have been successfully concluded. This is thanks to the Lee Jae Myung government. Practical diplomacy centered on national interests was the right approach."]

They also welcomed the prevention of further opening in the rice and beef markets, but stated they would keep an eye on whether further negotiations would occur.

[Lee Byeong-jin/Member of the National Assembly's Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee/Democratic Party: "It is absolutely unacceptable to justify the relaxation of quarantine standards in the name of national interests or to attempt agricultural market opening through backdoor negotiations."]

The People Power Party also stated that a tariff rate of 15% is 'an appropriate level.'

However, they pointed out that the tariff rate should have been lowered to 13%, and that the scale of investment from the U.S. is larger than that of Japan or Europe, questioning whether too many concessions were made.

[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "There is a feeling that many concessions were made due to the pressure of the negotiation deadline. It may be an excessive amount that exceeds our foreign exchange reserves..."]

Criticism has also been raised that they could not touch the already 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum.

While there are opposing views on the negotiation results, both parties are working together on follow-up measures.

One example is the 'MASGA Special Law' (Lee Un-ju), which proposes creating a special zone in domestic shipyards to produce U.S. warships.

Another is the 'Shipbuilding Industry Special Law' (Kim Gi-hyun), which prioritizes government support for the shipbuilding industry.

Additionally, over 100 lawmakers from both parties are planning to jointly propose the 'K-Steel Act' to support the steel industry, where high tariffs are maintained.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘내란 공모’ 이상민 전 장관 구속…“증거인멸 염려”

[속보] ‘내란 공모’ 이상민 전 장관 구속…“증거인멸 염려”
한미 관세협상 극적 타결 15% 지켰다…대미 투자 3,500억 달러

한미 관세협상 극적 타결 15% 지켰다…대미 투자 3,500억 달러
쌀·소고기 대신 사과?…“비관세조치 협의”는 무엇?

쌀·소고기 대신 사과?…“비관세조치 협의”는 무엇?
한미 정상회담 2주 내로…<br>투자 내용·안보 현안 의제

한미 정상회담 2주 내로…투자 내용·안보 현안 의제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.