Mixed reactions to deal

The results of this negotiation have elicited mixed reactions in the political arena, with both praise and concern being expressed.



The ruling party welcomed the outcome, stating that national interests were protected through practical diplomacy, while the opposition acknowledged the negotiations were conducted at an appropriate level but expressed concerns that the large scale of investment from the U.S. would burden the public.



Lee Won-hee reports.



[Report]



The Democratic Party evaluated the negotiations as a success.



They stated that national interests were thoroughly protected and economic uncertainties have been alleviated.



[Kim Byung-kee/Acting Leader and Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: "The tariff negotiations have been successfully concluded. This is thanks to the Lee Jae Myung government. Practical diplomacy centered on national interests was the right approach."]



They also welcomed the prevention of further opening in the rice and beef markets, but stated they would keep an eye on whether further negotiations would occur.



[Lee Byeong-jin/Member of the National Assembly's Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee/Democratic Party: "It is absolutely unacceptable to justify the relaxation of quarantine standards in the name of national interests or to attempt agricultural market opening through backdoor negotiations."]



The People Power Party also stated that a tariff rate of 15% is 'an appropriate level.'



However, they pointed out that the tariff rate should have been lowered to 13%, and that the scale of investment from the U.S. is larger than that of Japan or Europe, questioning whether too many concessions were made.



[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "There is a feeling that many concessions were made due to the pressure of the negotiation deadline. It may be an excessive amount that exceeds our foreign exchange reserves..."]



Criticism has also been raised that they could not touch the already 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum.



While there are opposing views on the negotiation results, both parties are working together on follow-up measures.



One example is the 'MASGA Special Law' (Lee Un-ju), which proposes creating a special zone in domestic shipyards to produce U.S. warships.



Another is the 'Shipbuilding Industry Special Law' (Kim Gi-hyun), which prioritizes government support for the shipbuilding industry.



Additionally, over 100 lawmakers from both parties are planning to jointly propose the 'K-Steel Act' to support the steel industry, where high tariffs are maintained.



This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



