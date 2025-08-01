Tax reform plan unveiled

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The first tax reform plan of the Lee Jae Myung government has been released.



The key point is tax increases.



The government argues that due to a significant fiscal deficit, more taxes need to be collected.



Reporter Kim Ji-sook will first cover the tax increase aspect.



[Report]



The controversial corporate tax rate will be reverted.



It was lowered from the highest rate of 27% to 22% after the 2000s, raised to 25% in the first year of the Moon Jae-in administration, and then lowered to 24% in the first year of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, but now there are plans to raise it back to 25%.



[Lee Hyoung-il/First Vice Minister of Economy and Finance: "Considering the economic situation and the decrease in tax revenue, it is difficult to confirm that the actual (corporate tax reduction) policy has had an effect at this time..."]



The government maintains that even with a 1% point increase, it is not among the highest in major countries, but controversy is expected over the increased burden on businesses.



The securities transaction tax will be reverted to 0.2%.



This is because the financial investment income tax, which was a prerequisite for lowering the transaction tax, has been scrapped.



With these 'tax increase' measures, it is estimated that tax revenue will increase by about 8 trillion won per year.



Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the fiscal deficit has been around 100 trillion won annually, and this year it is expected to exceed at least 50 trillion won.



[Kim Woo-cheol/Professor of Taxation at the University of Seoul: "There needs to be at least one more revenue expansion during the term to reduce the current deficit to some extent while also allowing for active fiscal spending."]



The scope of income tax on capital gains from buying and selling stocks will also be expanded.



Currently, a tax is imposed only if one holds more than 5 billion won in a single stock, but the threshold will be lowered to 1 billion won.



Conversely, taxes on dividend income will be reduced.



Dividends from high-dividend companies that meet certain requirements will be taxed separately, lowering the maximum tax rate from 45% to 35%.



Although the maximum tax rate is higher than the ruling party's initial opinion, which may reduce the controversy over tax cuts for the wealthy, there are significant counterarguments that the tax cut is insufficient to boost domestic stock prices.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



