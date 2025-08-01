News 9

Park Seung-soo shines

입력 2025.08.01 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Park Seung-soo, who made his debut in front of fans after joining Newcastle, showcased his presence with excellent performance in a short time.

He also has something he wants to say when he meets his senior Son Heung-min in the match against Tottenham in three days.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

Team K League provided entertainment in the sweltering heat with Kim Jin-kyu's calm finish, undeterred by Newcastle's defense, even adding a big catch celebration.

Just as the match seemed to be solidifying, the atmosphere heated up again with the substitution of Park Seung-soo, wearing a Newcastle jersey, in the 36th minute of the second half.

["Park~Seung-soo!"]

The crowd erupted in cheers at his dribbling, reminiscent of the 'Korean Mbappe', and Lee Jung-hyo, the head coach who was enjoying the match with his tactical board performance, shifted to a serious gaze at Park Seung-soo's brilliant movements.

[Lee Jung-hyo/Team K League Head Coach: "His one-on-one ability is quite good. I was watching him very closely."]

Park Seung-soo, who left a strong impression in just 10 minutes on the field, commemorated his unofficial Newcastle debut by exchanging jerseys with his senior Jeon Jin-woo from Maetan High School.

[Park Seung-soo/Newcastle: "I was a bit disappointed, but since it was Jin-woo, I exchanged (jerseys). I want to quickly blend in as a player of this team and work hard to make my Premier League debut as soon as possible."]

Park Seung-soo's performance was enough to catch the attention of Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe.

[Eddie Howe/Newcastle Manager: "He's got this ability when he goes one-to-one to chop the defender. He's got a really good body feint. I was really really pleased with him."]

Park Seung-soo is eagerly looking forward to meeting his senior Son Heung-min in the friendly match against Tottenham in three days.

[Park Seung-soo/Newcastle: "I haven't met Son Heung-min yet, so I want to say I'm a fan when I meet him, and since I've been close with Min-hyuk, I want to greet him with a smile."]

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Park Seung-soo shines
    • 입력 2025-08-01 00:42:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

Park Seung-soo, who made his debut in front of fans after joining Newcastle, showcased his presence with excellent performance in a short time.

He also has something he wants to say when he meets his senior Son Heung-min in the match against Tottenham in three days.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

Team K League provided entertainment in the sweltering heat with Kim Jin-kyu's calm finish, undeterred by Newcastle's defense, even adding a big catch celebration.

Just as the match seemed to be solidifying, the atmosphere heated up again with the substitution of Park Seung-soo, wearing a Newcastle jersey, in the 36th minute of the second half.

["Park~Seung-soo!"]

The crowd erupted in cheers at his dribbling, reminiscent of the 'Korean Mbappe', and Lee Jung-hyo, the head coach who was enjoying the match with his tactical board performance, shifted to a serious gaze at Park Seung-soo's brilliant movements.

[Lee Jung-hyo/Team K League Head Coach: "His one-on-one ability is quite good. I was watching him very closely."]

Park Seung-soo, who left a strong impression in just 10 minutes on the field, commemorated his unofficial Newcastle debut by exchanging jerseys with his senior Jeon Jin-woo from Maetan High School.

[Park Seung-soo/Newcastle: "I was a bit disappointed, but since it was Jin-woo, I exchanged (jerseys). I want to quickly blend in as a player of this team and work hard to make my Premier League debut as soon as possible."]

Park Seung-soo's performance was enough to catch the attention of Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe.

[Eddie Howe/Newcastle Manager: "He's got this ability when he goes one-to-one to chop the defender. He's got a really good body feint. I was really really pleased with him."]

Park Seung-soo is eagerly looking forward to meeting his senior Son Heung-min in the friendly match against Tottenham in three days.

[Park Seung-soo/Newcastle: "I haven't met Son Heung-min yet, so I want to say I'm a fan when I meet him, and since I've been close with Min-hyuk, I want to greet him with a smile."]

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘내란 공모’ 이상민 전 장관 구속…“증거인멸 염려”

[속보] ‘내란 공모’ 이상민 전 장관 구속…“증거인멸 염려”
한미 관세협상 극적 타결 15% 지켰다…대미 투자 3,500억 달러

한미 관세협상 극적 타결 15% 지켰다…대미 투자 3,500억 달러
쌀·소고기 대신 사과?…“비관세조치 협의”는 무엇?

쌀·소고기 대신 사과?…“비관세조치 협의”는 무엇?
한미 정상회담 2주 내로…<br>투자 내용·안보 현안 의제

한미 정상회담 2주 내로…투자 내용·안보 현안 의제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.