Park Seung-soo shines

[Anchor]



Park Seung-soo, who made his debut in front of fans after joining Newcastle, showcased his presence with excellent performance in a short time.



He also has something he wants to say when he meets his senior Son Heung-min in the match against Tottenham in three days.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



Team K League provided entertainment in the sweltering heat with Kim Jin-kyu's calm finish, undeterred by Newcastle's defense, even adding a big catch celebration.



Just as the match seemed to be solidifying, the atmosphere heated up again with the substitution of Park Seung-soo, wearing a Newcastle jersey, in the 36th minute of the second half.



["Park~Seung-soo!"]



The crowd erupted in cheers at his dribbling, reminiscent of the 'Korean Mbappe', and Lee Jung-hyo, the head coach who was enjoying the match with his tactical board performance, shifted to a serious gaze at Park Seung-soo's brilliant movements.



[Lee Jung-hyo/Team K League Head Coach: "His one-on-one ability is quite good. I was watching him very closely."]



Park Seung-soo, who left a strong impression in just 10 minutes on the field, commemorated his unofficial Newcastle debut by exchanging jerseys with his senior Jeon Jin-woo from Maetan High School.



[Park Seung-soo/Newcastle: "I was a bit disappointed, but since it was Jin-woo, I exchanged (jerseys). I want to quickly blend in as a player of this team and work hard to make my Premier League debut as soon as possible."]



Park Seung-soo's performance was enough to catch the attention of Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe.



[Eddie Howe/Newcastle Manager: "He's got this ability when he goes one-to-one to chop the defender. He's got a really good body feint. I was really really pleased with him."]



Park Seung-soo is eagerly looking forward to meeting his senior Son Heung-min in the friendly match against Tottenham in three days.



[Park Seung-soo/Newcastle: "I haven't met Son Heung-min yet, so I want to say I'm a fan when I meet him, and since I've been close with Min-hyuk, I want to greet him with a smile."]



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



