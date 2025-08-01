News 9

Tax relief for families

[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at areas where the tax burden is expected to decrease.

The focus is on supporting multi-child households and reducing education expenses.

Continuing with reporter Choi In-young.

[Report]

["Taekwon!"]

It's a weekday afternoon at a taekwondo academy.

Most of the students are in the 1st and 2nd grades of elementary school.

The academy for arts and physical education is effectively serving as an after-school care facility.

[Lee Myung-seop/Taekwondo Academy Director: "For 1st and 2nd graders, the most come in at 2 PM. For dual-income parents, there are some who send their kids at 6 PM."]

Currently, only the tuition fees for preschool children are eligible for education tax deductions, but there are plans to expand this to include 2nd graders under the age of 9.

If you are paying 200,000 won per month for an arts and physical education academy, you can receive a refund of 360,000 won, which is 15% of the annual tuition fee of 2.4 million won, during year-end tax settlement.

Tax benefits for college education expenses will also increase.

Even if college student children earn money through part-time jobs, parents will be allowed to claim tax deductions for the tuition fees they paid.

Support for multi-child households will utilize credit card income deductions.

For those with a total salary of 70 million won or less, the credit card income deduction limit is 3 million won.

This will be differentiated based on the number of children, ranging from 3 million won to 4 million won.

Assuming a four-person household with a total salary of 60 million won, the annual income tax could be reduced by about 150,000 won.

Increasing the tax-exempt limit for childcare allowances received from companies to 200,000 won per child is also in line with this intention.

The total tax reduction from these various tax benefits is expected to be around 400 billion won over five years.

[Koo Jae-yi/President of the Korean Association of Certified Tax Accountants: "The costs of raising and giving birth to children are increasing significantly. Therefore, it is necessary to increase the deduction scale, even in terms of actual deductions."]

If you receive a personal pension for life, the withholding tax rate will be reduced by 1 percentage point.

This tax reform plan will be discussed in the regular National Assembly session starting in September.

KBS News, Choi In-young.

