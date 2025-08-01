Yoo Hyun-jo shares lead
After a two-week break, the KLPGA Tour Aurora World Championship kicked off, with Yoo Hyun-jo leading the pack.
Yoo Hyun-jo, who is currently ranked first in average strokes with stable shots.
Even after the two-week break, she maintained her good shot sense.
Yoo Hyun-jo made a long-distance birdie putt on the 3rd hole, finishing the first day with 7 birdies and 1 bogey for a score of 6 under par.
Yoo Hyun-jo shared the lead on the first day with Go Ji-won.
Although Yoo Hyun-jo has not won this season, she has finished as a runner-up once and has made the top 10 ten times, continuing her streak of top 10 finishes in seven consecutive tournaments.
