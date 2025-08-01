Yoo Hyun-jo shares lead

동영상 고정 취소

After a two-week break, the KLPGA Tour Aurora World Championship kicked off, with Yoo Hyun-jo leading the pack.



Yoo Hyun-jo, who is currently ranked first in average strokes with stable shots.



Even after the two-week break, she maintained her good shot sense.



Yoo Hyun-jo made a long-distance birdie putt on the 3rd hole, finishing the first day with 7 birdies and 1 bogey for a score of 6 under par.



Yoo Hyun-jo shared the lead on the first day with Go Ji-won.



Although Yoo Hyun-jo has not won this season, she has finished as a runner-up once and has made the top 10 ten times, continuing her streak of top 10 finishes in seven consecutive tournaments.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!