Ponce extends winning streak

[Anchor]



Hanwha's 'ace' Ponce, who is leading the KBO League, ended the team's three-game losing streak with a brilliant performance yesterday, extending his record to 13 consecutive wins since the start of the season.



He summarized the secret to dominating the Korean stage in just one word. What was it?



Reporter Lee Moo-hyung has the story.



[Report]



Ponce's day always starts with a smile.



Whether he is warming up or chatting with his teammates, he is consistently cheerful.



He spends time like a playground, receiving ground balls in the infield and raking the bullpen mound himself.



[Cody Ponce/Hanwha Pitcher: "That's where I make a living. It's on the mound. To be able to take care of your home. That's my home. Making sure it's always ready for the next guy. I take care of what I can."]



When asked about the secret to his successful adaptation to life in Korea, he gave a clear answer.



["If I had to describe life in Korea in one word? FUN."]



["Our team has a lot of fun. So when your team is having a lot of fun and everybody is happy, everybody's energy is up, it allows us to be able to go out there and compete our best."]



With the power of this joy, Ponce's presence is growing stronger.



In the recent game against Samsung, Ponce led the team to break the three-game losing streak with his overwhelming pitching, and he is currently on a streak of 24 consecutive scoreless innings, continuing his 13-game winning streak since the start of the season.



Sometimes serious, sometimes passionate, Ponce promises to burn with enthusiasm for Hanwha until the last day of the season.



["All I can say is 'thank you.' I can't thank you guys enough. At the end of the day, it's the important part. Just having a lot of fun. That's all I can say."]



This is KBS News, Lee Moo-hyung.



