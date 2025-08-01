News 9

Ponce extends winning streak

입력 2025.08.01 (01:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hanwha's 'ace' Ponce, who is leading the KBO League, ended the team's three-game losing streak with a brilliant performance yesterday, extending his record to 13 consecutive wins since the start of the season.

He summarized the secret to dominating the Korean stage in just one word. What was it?

Reporter Lee Moo-hyung has the story.

[Report]

Ponce's day always starts with a smile.

Whether he is warming up or chatting with his teammates, he is consistently cheerful.

He spends time like a playground, receiving ground balls in the infield and raking the bullpen mound himself.

[Cody Ponce/Hanwha Pitcher: "That's where I make a living. It's on the mound. To be able to take care of your home. That's my home. Making sure it's always ready for the next guy. I take care of what I can."]

When asked about the secret to his successful adaptation to life in Korea, he gave a clear answer.

["If I had to describe life in Korea in one word? FUN."]

["Our team has a lot of fun. So when your team is having a lot of fun and everybody is happy, everybody's energy is up, it allows us to be able to go out there and compete our best."]

With the power of this joy, Ponce's presence is growing stronger.

In the recent game against Samsung, Ponce led the team to break the three-game losing streak with his overwhelming pitching, and he is currently on a streak of 24 consecutive scoreless innings, continuing his 13-game winning streak since the start of the season.

Sometimes serious, sometimes passionate, Ponce promises to burn with enthusiasm for Hanwha until the last day of the season.

["All I can say is 'thank you.' I can't thank you guys enough. At the end of the day, it's the important part. Just having a lot of fun. That's all I can say."]

This is KBS News, Lee Moo-hyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ponce extends winning streak
    • 입력 2025-08-01 01:01:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hanwha's 'ace' Ponce, who is leading the KBO League, ended the team's three-game losing streak with a brilliant performance yesterday, extending his record to 13 consecutive wins since the start of the season.

He summarized the secret to dominating the Korean stage in just one word. What was it?

Reporter Lee Moo-hyung has the story.

[Report]

Ponce's day always starts with a smile.

Whether he is warming up or chatting with his teammates, he is consistently cheerful.

He spends time like a playground, receiving ground balls in the infield and raking the bullpen mound himself.

[Cody Ponce/Hanwha Pitcher: "That's where I make a living. It's on the mound. To be able to take care of your home. That's my home. Making sure it's always ready for the next guy. I take care of what I can."]

When asked about the secret to his successful adaptation to life in Korea, he gave a clear answer.

["If I had to describe life in Korea in one word? FUN."]

["Our team has a lot of fun. So when your team is having a lot of fun and everybody is happy, everybody's energy is up, it allows us to be able to go out there and compete our best."]

With the power of this joy, Ponce's presence is growing stronger.

In the recent game against Samsung, Ponce led the team to break the three-game losing streak with his overwhelming pitching, and he is currently on a streak of 24 consecutive scoreless innings, continuing his 13-game winning streak since the start of the season.

Sometimes serious, sometimes passionate, Ponce promises to burn with enthusiasm for Hanwha until the last day of the season.

["All I can say is 'thank you.' I can't thank you guys enough. At the end of the day, it's the important part. Just having a lot of fun. That's all I can say."]

This is KBS News, Lee Moo-hyung.
이무형
이무형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘내란 공모’ 이상민 전 장관 구속…“증거인멸 염려”

‘내란 공모’ 이상민 전 장관 구속…“증거인멸 염려”
한미 관세협상 극적 타결 15% 지켰다…대미 투자 3,500억 달러

한미 관세협상 극적 타결 15% 지켰다…대미 투자 3,500억 달러
쌀·소고기 대신 사과?…“비관세조치 협의”는 무엇?

쌀·소고기 대신 사과?…“비관세조치 협의”는 무엇?
한미 정상회담 2주 내로…<br>투자 내용·안보 현안 의제

한미 정상회담 2주 내로…투자 내용·안보 현안 의제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.