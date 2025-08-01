News 9

Coach Shin Tae-yong to Ulsan?

It has been confirmed that Ulsan HD, which is currently struggling in the K League 1, has sent a love call to former Indonesia coach Shin Tae-yong.

In a phone call with KBS, Coach Shin stated that he has received an offer for the coaching position from Ulsan HD and is currently contemplating it.

Coach Shin's contract period is reported to be 2 years and 5 months until the end of 2027, and his salary is said to be at the highest level in the country.

If Coach Shin, who led the Indonesian national team to the Round of 16 in the Asian Cup earlier this year, accepts the coaching position at Ulsan HD, he will return to the K League as a coach after 13 years.

Recently, Ulsan, which has built a new dynasty with three consecutive championships in K League 1, is in a situation where it has suffered a significant blow to its pride by remaining in 7th place in the league during the first half of the season.

