Police probe K-League referee

입력 2025.08.01 (01:09)

[Anchor]

A well-known referee active in the professional football first division was investigated by the police yesterday.

This referee claimed to have been investigated as a 'victim' in relation to a match-fixing incident that occurred in the early 2010s, and there are signs that the investigation may expand to include other current referees, which is expected to amplify the repercussions.

This is a report by reporter Lee Jun-hee.

[Report]

Referee Lee, who has been active in the first division for several years, appeared at the Jongno Police Station in Seoul yesterday and was questioned for about three hours.

In a phone call with KBS, this referee stated that he was being questioned as a witness but refrained from commenting on the reasons.

[Referee Lee/voice altered: "I was there for about 2 to 3 hours. I would like to personally tell you the reason, but... I feel it might be a bit inappropriate to discuss it personally..."]

According to KBS's investigation, it has been confirmed that Referee Lee claims to have been investigated as a victim in relation to the match-fixing scandal that occurred in the early 2010s.

There are suspicions that high-ranking referees involved in past match-fixing may still be exerting pressure on current referees.

Upon learning of the investigation into Referee Lee, the Professional Football Referees Association sent an urgent notice to first division referees yesterday, stating that it was an 'emergency situation'.

The notice also mentioned that they should be cautious as the investigation could expand to other referees.

However, according to the notice, it includes a part that can be interpreted as saying, "You are only required to appear when there is a formal indictment of the case, and you do not have to participate as a witness," suggesting that they can refuse to cooperate with the investigation.

It is unclear why the referee is only claiming to be a 'victim'.

The chairman of the Korea Professional Football Referee Association, who reportedly had a direct phone conversation with Referee Lee after the police investigation, expressed disbelief, stating that he has not yet grasped the exact details.

[Moon Jin-hee/Korea Professional Football REferee Association Chairman: "From my perspective, I need to look at the overall situation before I can comment. Let me eat first, okay?"]

The Korea Football Association, which is responsible for managing referees, also stated that it has not grasped the facts at all and will begin to ascertain the circumstances from now on.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

