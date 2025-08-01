Bathhouses turn into heat shelter

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In this heatwave, residents of the goshiwon (small room) village found it difficult to escape the heat even at home.



Recently, a tropical night shelter has been set up at the local bathhouse for them.



This site has become a refuge for vulnerable groups during the heatwave, and reporter Kim Ha-eun has the story.



[Report]



Residents of the goshiwon village are out in the alley during the day.



It is hard to avoid the heat as there is poor ventilation and inadequate cooling facilities in their homes.



[Kim Sang-sik/Goshiwon resident: "Because the ceiling is low, the sunlight hits all day long. I can't go into my room before midnight."]



Fortunately, residents of the goshiwon village now have a place to go every evening.



A night heat shelter has been established at the local bathhouse for residents vulnerable to tropical nights.



This is a 'Companion Bathhouse' that has signed an agreement with the local government, where residents gather in small groups like at any jjimjilbang (Korean sauna) to escape the heat.



During the peak heat period, it is available for any goshiwon resident from 8 PM to 6 AM the next day.



[Goshiwon resident: "I can't sleep in my goshiwon at night... I can shower in a spacious area..."]



The local government subsidizes the costs based on the number of users, which also provides economic support to the bathhouse owner.



[Participating bathhouse owner of 'Companion Bathhouse': "It was really tough, but these people coming here has been a great help. It has helped me recover..."]



The heat shelter for mobile workers such as delivery and courier workers is also receiving positive feedback.



They distribute UV masks and ice-cold water.



[Kim Sung-jin/Subway delivery driver: "I get completely soaked in sweat. When I come in here, I feel like I've been saved..."]



Information related to the heat shelters can be found on the Seoul Disaster Safety Portal 'Seoul Safety Nuri'.



As of yesterday (July 30), there have been over 100 cases of heat-related illnesses nationwide for nine consecutive days, and the number of fatalities has increased to 16.



This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.



