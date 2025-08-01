Chinese man arrested for murder

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (July 31), a man in his 60s from China was arrested by the police on suspicion of murdering a woman he was cohabiting with in Guro, Seoul, using a weapon.



It has been confirmed that the victim had reported this perpetrator to the police twice in the past.



Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.



[Report]



A patrol car with its emergency lights on enters an alley.



A moment later, paramedics move in with a stretcher.



Around 3:20 AM today, a man in his 60s from China attacked a woman in her 50s with a weapon at a massage parlor in Guro, Seoul.



[Kim OO/Local Resident: "I was curious because there were a lot of police, so I went in and heard that an incident had occurred."]



The victim was transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest but ultimately passed away.



The incident occurred at a basement massage parlor in this building.



It has been determined that the victim and the perpetrator were living together as tenants.



[Local Resident: "When I passed by, the door was open. I saw the victim lying on the ground, and blood was coming out..."]



It has been confirmed that the woman had reported Mr. A to the police twice in the past.



The first report was in June 2023, when the victim reported that she had "fallen and broken a bone," but the responding police officer confirmed the assault, and Mr. A was fined.



Five days before the crime, on the 26th, the victim made a second report stating that "someone is harassing me."



The police repeatedly requested to meet for safety checks, but the victim continued to say, "It's nothing serious, I don't need it," and the case was closed.



The police plan to apply for a detention warrant after investigating the exact circumstances of the crime against Mr. A.



This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



