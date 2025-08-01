News 9

Chinese man arrested for murder

입력 2025.08.01 (01:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (July 31), a man in his 60s from China was arrested by the police on suspicion of murdering a woman he was cohabiting with in Guro, Seoul, using a weapon.

It has been confirmed that the victim had reported this perpetrator to the police twice in the past.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.

[Report]

A patrol car with its emergency lights on enters an alley.

A moment later, paramedics move in with a stretcher.

Around 3:20 AM today, a man in his 60s from China attacked a woman in her 50s with a weapon at a massage parlor in Guro, Seoul.

[Kim OO/Local Resident: "I was curious because there were a lot of police, so I went in and heard that an incident had occurred."]

The victim was transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest but ultimately passed away.

The incident occurred at a basement massage parlor in this building.

It has been determined that the victim and the perpetrator were living together as tenants.

[Local Resident: "When I passed by, the door was open. I saw the victim lying on the ground, and blood was coming out..."]

It has been confirmed that the woman had reported Mr. A to the police twice in the past.

The first report was in June 2023, when the victim reported that she had "fallen and broken a bone," but the responding police officer confirmed the assault, and Mr. A was fined.

Five days before the crime, on the 26th, the victim made a second report stating that "someone is harassing me."

The police repeatedly requested to meet for safety checks, but the victim continued to say, "It's nothing serious, I don't need it," and the case was closed.

The police plan to apply for a detention warrant after investigating the exact circumstances of the crime against Mr. A.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Chinese man arrested for murder
    • 입력 2025-08-01 01:23:11
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (July 31), a man in his 60s from China was arrested by the police on suspicion of murdering a woman he was cohabiting with in Guro, Seoul, using a weapon.

It has been confirmed that the victim had reported this perpetrator to the police twice in the past.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.

[Report]

A patrol car with its emergency lights on enters an alley.

A moment later, paramedics move in with a stretcher.

Around 3:20 AM today, a man in his 60s from China attacked a woman in her 50s with a weapon at a massage parlor in Guro, Seoul.

[Kim OO/Local Resident: "I was curious because there were a lot of police, so I went in and heard that an incident had occurred."]

The victim was transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest but ultimately passed away.

The incident occurred at a basement massage parlor in this building.

It has been determined that the victim and the perpetrator were living together as tenants.

[Local Resident: "When I passed by, the door was open. I saw the victim lying on the ground, and blood was coming out..."]

It has been confirmed that the woman had reported Mr. A to the police twice in the past.

The first report was in June 2023, when the victim reported that she had "fallen and broken a bone," but the responding police officer confirmed the assault, and Mr. A was fined.

Five days before the crime, on the 26th, the victim made a second report stating that "someone is harassing me."

The police repeatedly requested to meet for safety checks, but the victim continued to say, "It's nothing serious, I don't need it," and the case was closed.

The police plan to apply for a detention warrant after investigating the exact circumstances of the crime against Mr. A.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.
민정희
민정희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘내란 공모’ 이상민 전 장관 구속…“증거인멸 염려”

‘내란 공모’ 이상민 전 장관 구속…“증거인멸 염려”
한미 관세협상 극적 타결 15% 지켰다…대미 투자 3,500억 달러

한미 관세협상 극적 타결 15% 지켰다…대미 투자 3,500억 달러
쌀·소고기 대신 사과?…“비관세조치 협의”는 무엇?

쌀·소고기 대신 사과?…“비관세조치 협의”는 무엇?
한미 정상회담 2주 내로…<br>투자 내용·안보 현안 의제

한미 정상회담 2주 내로…투자 내용·안보 현안 의제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.