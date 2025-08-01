News 9

Ex-Minister faces detention

입력 2025.08.01 (01:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, who is facing charges of conspiracy to commit insurrection, including orders for power and water cuts to media outlets, will soon have a decision made regarding his detention.

Let's go to the special investigation team.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo! When can we expect the results of the detention warrant review?

[Reporter]

Former Minister Lee Sang-min underwent a detention warrant review today (July 31) from 2 PM for about four hours.

We are still waiting for the court's decision.

He is accused of relaying orders for power and water cuts to media outlets as directed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol during the 12·3 emergency martial law period.

Former Minister Lee has denied all allegations.

The special investigation team has been fully mobilized, submitting a 300-page opinion document before the review and preparing a 160-page PowerPoint presentation today.

In particular, it is reported that they played CCTV footage from the presidential office showing former Minister Lee taking documents presumed to be related to the 'power and water cut orders'.

The investigation team emphasized that former Minister Lee not only conspired in insurrection crimes but also committed acts that violate press freedom and the rights to life and safety of the people, which they described as 'acts of constitutional disturbance'.

[Anchor]

Shall we also look at the investigation into the Marine Corps death case?

We have secured several testimonies confirming that the VIP anger theory was indeed true. How is the next stage of the investigation progressing?

[Reporter]

Yes, the special investigation team today summoned former Presidential Secretary for Public Office Ethics Lee Si-won as a suspect and Marine Corps investigation team leader Park Jeong-hoon as a witness for questioning.

Earlier, the special investigation team secured testimonies that former President Yoon became 'enraged' after receiving a report from the Marine Corps investigation team that identified former Marine Corps 1st Division Commander Lim Seong-geun as a suspect.

Now, they are focusing their investigative efforts on confirming the process of how the investigation results changed 'after the anger'.

Former Secretary Lee is identified as the person who allegedly retrieved the military investigation report that had been transferred to the police.

He has agreed to provide the password for his previously seized mobile phone to the investigation team, which is expected to accelerate the investigation.

This has been Jeong Hae-joo from the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ex-Minister faces detention
    • 입력 2025-08-01 01:29:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

Former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, who is facing charges of conspiracy to commit insurrection, including orders for power and water cuts to media outlets, will soon have a decision made regarding his detention.

Let's go to the special investigation team.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo! When can we expect the results of the detention warrant review?

[Reporter]

Former Minister Lee Sang-min underwent a detention warrant review today (July 31) from 2 PM for about four hours.

We are still waiting for the court's decision.

He is accused of relaying orders for power and water cuts to media outlets as directed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol during the 12·3 emergency martial law period.

Former Minister Lee has denied all allegations.

The special investigation team has been fully mobilized, submitting a 300-page opinion document before the review and preparing a 160-page PowerPoint presentation today.

In particular, it is reported that they played CCTV footage from the presidential office showing former Minister Lee taking documents presumed to be related to the 'power and water cut orders'.

The investigation team emphasized that former Minister Lee not only conspired in insurrection crimes but also committed acts that violate press freedom and the rights to life and safety of the people, which they described as 'acts of constitutional disturbance'.

[Anchor]

Shall we also look at the investigation into the Marine Corps death case?

We have secured several testimonies confirming that the VIP anger theory was indeed true. How is the next stage of the investigation progressing?

[Reporter]

Yes, the special investigation team today summoned former Presidential Secretary for Public Office Ethics Lee Si-won as a suspect and Marine Corps investigation team leader Park Jeong-hoon as a witness for questioning.

Earlier, the special investigation team secured testimonies that former President Yoon became 'enraged' after receiving a report from the Marine Corps investigation team that identified former Marine Corps 1st Division Commander Lim Seong-geun as a suspect.

Now, they are focusing their investigative efforts on confirming the process of how the investigation results changed 'after the anger'.

Former Secretary Lee is identified as the person who allegedly retrieved the military investigation report that had been transferred to the police.

He has agreed to provide the password for his previously seized mobile phone to the investigation team, which is expected to accelerate the investigation.

This has been Jeong Hae-joo from the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office for KBS News.
정해주
정해주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘내란 공모’ 이상민 전 장관 구속…“증거인멸 염려”

‘내란 공모’ 이상민 전 장관 구속…“증거인멸 염려”
한미 관세협상 극적 타결 15% 지켰다…대미 투자 3,500억 달러

한미 관세협상 극적 타결 15% 지켰다…대미 투자 3,500억 달러
쌀·소고기 대신 사과?…“비관세조치 협의”는 무엇?

쌀·소고기 대신 사과?…“비관세조치 협의”는 무엇?
한미 정상회담 2주 내로…<br>투자 내용·안보 현안 의제

한미 정상회담 2주 내로…투자 내용·안보 현안 의제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.