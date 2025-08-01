Ex-Minister faces detention

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, who is facing charges of conspiracy to commit insurrection, including orders for power and water cuts to media outlets, will soon have a decision made regarding his detention.



Let's go to the special investigation team.



Reporter Jeong Hae-joo! When can we expect the results of the detention warrant review?



[Reporter]



Former Minister Lee Sang-min underwent a detention warrant review today (July 31) from 2 PM for about four hours.



We are still waiting for the court's decision.



He is accused of relaying orders for power and water cuts to media outlets as directed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol during the 12·3 emergency martial law period.



Former Minister Lee has denied all allegations.



The special investigation team has been fully mobilized, submitting a 300-page opinion document before the review and preparing a 160-page PowerPoint presentation today.



In particular, it is reported that they played CCTV footage from the presidential office showing former Minister Lee taking documents presumed to be related to the 'power and water cut orders'.



The investigation team emphasized that former Minister Lee not only conspired in insurrection crimes but also committed acts that violate press freedom and the rights to life and safety of the people, which they described as 'acts of constitutional disturbance'.



[Anchor]



Shall we also look at the investigation into the Marine Corps death case?



We have secured several testimonies confirming that the VIP anger theory was indeed true. How is the next stage of the investigation progressing?



[Reporter]



Yes, the special investigation team today summoned former Presidential Secretary for Public Office Ethics Lee Si-won as a suspect and Marine Corps investigation team leader Park Jeong-hoon as a witness for questioning.



Earlier, the special investigation team secured testimonies that former President Yoon became 'enraged' after receiving a report from the Marine Corps investigation team that identified former Marine Corps 1st Division Commander Lim Seong-geun as a suspect.



Now, they are focusing their investigative efforts on confirming the process of how the investigation results changed 'after the anger'.



Former Secretary Lee is identified as the person who allegedly retrieved the military investigation report that had been transferred to the police.



He has agreed to provide the password for his previously seized mobile phone to the investigation team, which is expected to accelerate the investigation.



This has been Jeong Hae-joo from the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!